Ozark Season 3 Quickcap Video: Catch Up on Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Even those of you with total recall might find it challenging to remember where we left off with the Byrdes in Season 3 . After all, when Ozark returns with the first half of its fourth and final season on Friday, it will have been nearly two years since we broke bad with America’s most infuriating crime family.

But have no fear: We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the Netflix smash’s comeback, we’ve assembled a super quick and slightly snarky recap video that we promise will serve as the perfect appetizer for your Season 4A binge. (In case you missed it, Netflix earlier this month released an insane extended trailer for Season 4A that teases a horrific car accident involving Marty, Wendy and their brood — give it a look after you watch our Season 3 refresher.)

So press PLAY on the video above to re-live the events of Ozark Season 3, then hit the comments with your thoughts/predictions for Season 4A’s seven episodes.