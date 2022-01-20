ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Sundance 2022 Preview: Hot Docs Seeking Distribution Deals Aim For A Repeat Of ‘Flee’

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36N5p1_0dr0ze7300

In an ideal world, documentary filmmaker Alex Pritz would be bundled up in Park City, Utah right around now, preparing to unveil The Territory at the Sundance Film Festival .

But with the festival forced to go virtual for the second straight year — a concession to the persistent Covid-19 pandemic – he must content himself with discussing the film over Zoom. Whether Sundance unfolds online or in person, he insists, it remains the premier place to launch.

“It’s just an insane dream come true to be able to put this film out at Sundance. It’s the best festival in the world,” Pritz tells Deadline. “I couldn’t think of a better home, especially for a film like this that was made independently and with so much love and with such dedication from a huge group of people.”

The Territory , playing in World Cinema Documentary competition, tells the dramatic story of efforts to protect a section of the Brazilian rainforest that is home to the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, whose territory faces constant invasion by land grabbing “settlers.” Sundance takes on critical importance for a film like Pritz’s, because it’s an acquisition title vying for attention, and a sale.

“We are looking and hoping and eager and excited,” Pritz admits. “We’ve got big plans, but as of yet, no distribution.”

Pritz and nonfiction filmmakers like him can take comfort in the experience of Flee , the documentary directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen that premiered at last year’s virtual edition of Sundance. Neon acquired Flee during the festival and it has gone on to become one of the favorites for the Academy Award.

Along with The Territory , these are some of the top acquisition documentaries that could make a big splash at Sundance:

Nothing Compares [World Cinema Documentary Competition]

The documentary about Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, directed by Belfast-native Kathryn Ferguson, focuses on a five-year period, 1987-1992, tracing O’Connor’s “rise to worldwide fame, and how her iconoclastic personality resulted in her exile from the pop mainstream.” Production company Field of Vision notes the film “reflects on the legacy of this fearless trailblazer, through a contemporary feminist lens.”

Nothing Compares takes on added poignancy with the death earlier this month of O’Connor’s 17-year-old son Shane, whose funeral was held on Saturday. The singer indicated on social media that her son had taken his own life. She reportedly was admitted to the hospital days after his death, but was released in time to attend her boy’s funeral.

The Mission [World Cinema Documentary Competition]

Tania Anderson makes her feature documentary debut with a film about four American teens, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who go on a religious mission to Finland. The young people are following in a long tradition of spreading the word of the Mormon faith around the world, but proselytizing in the Scandinavian country poses particular challenges.

“[Fins]… are arguably the most private and skeptical and non-religious people in the world,” Anderson observes in a “Meet the Artist” video for Sundance.

As a first time filmmaker, premiering at a festival is all new to Anderson, as is taking meetings with potential buyers.

“This is the first time I’m doing this thing, and it’s all like, ‘What the heck!’” she tells Deadline. “It’s all a big surprise and it’s exciting. I’m just trying to hold on to the rollercoaster.”

Descendant [U.S. Documentary Competition]

Margaret Brown’s film follows the descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive on U.S. shores. The vessel disgorged its captives onto the banks of the Mobile River in Alabama in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War. After the war, the survivors of the Clotilda and other freed slaves formed their own community near Mobile, known as Africatown. But succeeding generations have continued to be impacted by racism, particularly of the environmental kind: the community has been encroached upon by industrial plants that spew toxins believed to be responsible for causing cancer and other illnesses among residents.

After more than a century and a half of futile search, the Clotilda was finally discovered in 2019, in 20-feet of water where it had been scuttled in 1860 to hide evidence of the importation of slaves (as of 1818 it was illegal to bring slaves into the U.S.). Evidence in the film suggests descendants of Timothy Meaher, the man who financed the slave capturing expedition, knew about the location of the ship but kept their secret buried.

Brown tells Deadline she’s keeping her fingers crossed for a distribution deal.

“The story of Africatown is very important to me, it’s very personal. Mobile, Alabama is where I grew up,” she says. “I just hope everyone gets to see it. There’s some [audiences] you’ll get because it’s about a quest for a ship. There’s other people you’ll get because they’re interested in the topic of slavery and reparations and where our country is right now. So, the ship’s the hook, but not the heart.”

The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales [Special Screenings]

Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy E. Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company, dissects “America’s dysfunctional and unequal economy” in her documentary co-directed with Kathleen Hughes. As a Disney heir, she may be a one-percenter, but she empathizes with the other 99 percent in their struggle to make ends meet in a system where CEOs earn 800 times what the average worker takes home.

Disney interviews multiple Disneyland employees (“cast members,” in Mouse parlance), including married couple Trina and Ralph, who have several children and can’t afford to buy a house or rent an apartment.

“Even with both of us working full time, we still fall below the poverty levels,” says Ralph. “We have cast members that have to make decisions between [paying for] medications or food.”

LAST FLIGHT HOME [Special Screenings]

Director Ondi Timoner returns to the festival with one of the most poignant of films imaginable. It follows her father, Eli Timoner, a man Ondi describes as “my best friend, my greatest pal and champion,” in the last weeks of his life.

In the 1970s the elder Timoner founded Air Florida, the fastest growing airline in the country at the time, but he suffered a debilitating stroke at age 53. Last January, after decades of ill health, he made the conscious decision to end his life through assisted suicide. With her father’s blessing and support, Ondi documented the experience as the family gathered around their dad for his final journey.

“I did not think I was making a film during those precious final weeks,” Timoner writes in a director’s statement. “I was just desperate to bottle up my wonderful father somehow, and this was the only way I knew how…”

Timoner is a two-time winner of the festival’s Grand Jury Prize for documentary.

“Returning to Sundance after 12 years feels like a homecoming,” Timoner tells Deadline, “to a place that kicked off my career with Dig! in 2004 and then We Live in Public in 2009, but most importantly nurtured my development as an artist at the Institute’s labs with Mapplethorpe ,” (her 2018 scripted feature on the renowned photographer).

She adds, “My family and I are thrilled to be launching my most personal and profound film together, which really brings my father’s incredible legacy of loving kindness as an offering. From the response it’s already receiving and exciting plans set for the fall, we are very optimistic for the life of LAST FLIGHT HOME and confident we will find the perfect distribution partners to help us bring it to the world.”

To the End [Premieres]

Rachel Lears’ film constitutes a kind of sequel to Knock Down the House , her stirring 2019 documentary that followed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive women candidates who sought to unseat entrenched Democrats in Congress. To the End picks up with AOC now in the House, as she and progressive activists struggle to enact the Green New Deal.

Their effort to tug the party leftward meets stiff resistance in the form of “centrist” Democrats, particularly Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. He single-handedly scuttles action on climate change, refusing to support President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

As Alexandra Rojas of the progressive group Justice Democrats says in the film, “We’re in the battle for the soul of the Democratic Party.”

All That Breathes [World Cinema Documentary Competition]

A visually stunning film directed by Shaunak Sen that introduces viewers to two brothers in Delhi, India, dedicated to protecting the black kite, a bird of prey threatened by the city’s pollution and other hazards. Over the course of 20 years, the brothers estimate they have treated 20,000 of the injured birds, and they feed them at their own expense—going through 500 pounds of meat a month.

One of the film subjects says of seeing a black kite close up for the first time: “It looked like a furious reptile from another planet… Their hunger is insatiable.”

TikTok, Boom [U.S. Documentary Competition]

Director Shalini Kantayya follows up her highly-regarded 2020 documentary Coded Bias with a film about the enormously popular social media video site TikTok. The festival says, “This film seeks to answer, ‘why is an app, best known for people dancing, the target of so much controversy?’”

An ensemble cast of Gen Z TikTok users, including Deja Foxx, help tell the story of the Chinese-owned platform’s success.

The TikTok app has been downloaded 2.6 billion times, suggesting there may be a readymade audience for Kantayya’s documentary.

My Old School [Premieres]

In the early 1990s director Jono McLeod attended secondary school at the Bearsden Academy in an affluent section of Glasgow, Scotland, where he came into contact with an unusual fellow student, 16-year-old Brandon Lee.

“What followed over the next two years would become the stuff of legends,” notes a synopsis of the film. “The preternaturally bright student [Lee] surprised teachers by blazing toward his goal of entering medical school, displaying a wealth of knowledge beyond his years… He took bullied students under his wing, introduced classmates to seminal retro bands, and even starred in the school’s production of South Pacific . But then his unbelievable secret was revealed.”

Actor Alan Cumming helps bring the supposed teenager to life in dramatizations. McLeod writes in a director’s statement, “ My Old School is a documentary which finally reveals the truth behind one of the most incredible stories of the past 30 years. Featuring interviews with my old classmates and teachers, together we tell how a 32-year-old man tricked his way into our school – and, for the first time, how Brandon Lee’s true identity was revealed.”

Mija [Next]

Doris Muñoz, the subject of Mija , grew up the daughter of undocumented immigrants in the Los Angeles area. She found success as a music manager in her mid-20s, helping launch the career of recording artist Cuco, but concern for her parents’ immigration status has remained a constant worry.

Mija is my first feature film,” comments director Isabel Castro. “I have been covering immigration and civil rights for over a decade, but was grappling with how to tell a different kind of immigration story, one that doesn’t reduce the experience to one only of trauma and loss. I wanted to show the full range of emotions that come along with immigrating to the United States – everything from guilt to joy.”

Submarine, UTA, and Cinetic Media are among the sales agents working tirelessly to make sure all of the unattached films acquire distribution deals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘We Are Here’ Documentary Short Reflects On The Meaning Of Citizenship – Sundance

Doménica and Constanza Castro, two sisters from Mexico City, are making their directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival with their short film We Are Here, which provides a perspective on national politics, immigration laws, and the meaning of citizenship in our country.  We Are Here is a portrait of what it’s like to walk in the shoes of an undocumented immigrant under 30. As immigrants themselves, Doménica and Constanza aim to raise awareness of those that are often marginalized by our society and treated as a threat to the well-being of a nation. In addition to directing, the sisters have been...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dogwoof Boards Myanmar-Set Sundance Competition Doc ‘Midwives’

EXCLUSIVE: London-based documentary sales outfit Dogwoof has picked up world rights to Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing’s debut feature documentary Midwives, which will premiere at Sundance this year. The movie follows two midwives, one Buddhist and one Muslim, who defy strict ethnic divisions to work side by side in a makeshift clinic in western Myanmar, providing medical services to the Rohingya of Rakhine State. Over five years we witness their struggles, hopes and dreams amidst an environment of ever-increasing chaos and violence. Production companies on the project are Eyesteelfilm, Ama Film, and Snow Films. Mila Aung-Thwin edited and produces alongside Snow Hnin Ei...
MOVIES
Deadline

National Geographic Docu Films Acquires Sundance Film ‘The Territory’

National Geographic Documentary Films acquired rights to the docu The Territory for low seven-figures. It’s their second deal, following a big one for Fire of Love. Nat Geo announced The Territory deal this morning. Screening in the World Cinema Documentary competition, The Territory focuses on the tireless fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by illegal loggers and an association of nonnative farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. The film draws audiences deep into the Uru-eu-wau-wau community while delivering unprecedented access to the other side of the conflict as loggers illegitimately clear land and a network of desperate...
MOVIES
Variety

Scottish Imposter Doc ‘My Old School,’ Starring Alan Cumming, Picked Up by Dogwoof – Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

A Sundance-bound documentary starring Alan Cumming as one of Scotland’s most notorious imposters has been picked up for world sales by doc specialists Dogwoof. Directed by Jono McLeod (“Being Stavros,” “The National Pet Service”) in his debut feature, “My Old School” will premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. Produced by Hopscotch Films, the film tells the astonishing true story of 16-year-old “Brandon Lee,” who was the new kid at Glasgow’s Bearsden Academy in 1993. He quickly rose to become top of the class, acing exams and even taking the lead in the school musical. But Lee’s stint...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Sundance, UT
Park City, UT
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Kanye West Doc Directors on How the Trilogy Came Together

Kanye West’s public demand this week to have final approval over jeen-yuhs, the three-part documentary about his career, is not the first time he’s tried to have a say in the docs’ narrative. Filmmaker Coodie Simmons recalls conversations with the rapper about jeen-yuhs when it was in earlier stages. “When it came down to making it, I had to let him know to make this film authentic, he had to step back,” says Simmons, who co-directed the doc with Chike Ozah, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to take control of this narrative that God created — we didn’t...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Evan Rachel Wood Doc Chronicling Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Headed to Sundance

The virtual Sundance Film Festival is just eight days out, and two world-premiere documentaries have just been added to the lineup. One is “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” a documentary about the wealth system in the United States from directors Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes. The other is “Phoenix Rising,” a new documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg (“Deliver Us from Evil,” “An Open Secret”) centered on actress Evan Rachel Wood and her story as a survivor and accuser of Marilyn Manson, whom she named as her alleged abuser in February 2021. In the film, the actress and activist takes...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Sundance Docs Feature Underrepresented Voices and Fresh Perspectives

The 35 feature documentaries heading to this year’s Sundance Film Festival address a wide array of issues, including the U.S. maternal-mortality crisis (Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee’s “Aftershock”); the battle over control of women’s bodies (Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ “The Janes”); corporate greed (Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”); and climate change (Rachel Lears’ “To the End”).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Brandon Lee
Person
Trina
Person
Ondi Timoner
Person
Abigail Disney
thesource.com

Source Sundance Preview: Films to Check Out

The annual Sundance film festival has moved online, giving visitors around the world a chance to check out some of the year’s most impactful films ranging from dramatic shorts to full-length feature documentaries and everything in between, many of which intersect with the hip-hop culture and community. (A full list of all programs can be found online at Sundance’s official website.)
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Doc Talk: An incurable optimist, a fleeing fugitive, and an undaunted soul

Like many progressives, Ady Barkan, the subject of Nicholas Bruckman’s wrenching and exhilarating documentary “Not Going Quietly,” had plenty of reasons to despair when Donald Trump won the White House in 2016 — and then some. Not only did he believe that the country was, in his words, “totally [expletive],” but he’d just been diagnosed with ALS. A recent father, he faced at 32 a life of inexorable physical decline from an incurable, fatal disease and a future in which the ideals he fought for were seemingly doomed. But because of his illness he felt he was not up to the challenge of further activism and instead would focus on his only source of joy — spending time with his wife and son.
BOSTON, MA
Laredo Morning Times

Sundance Doc ‘Aftershock’ Probes U.S. Maternal Health Crisis

Black women, along with Native Americans and Alaska natives, are three times more likely to die before, during or after having a baby, and more than half of these deaths are preventable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee take a deep dive into that statistic in their Sundance documentary “Aftershock.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Deal#Brazilian#Uru Eu Wau#Flee#Neon#The Academy Award#Irish
Screendaily

National Geographic snaps up doc pair on Sundance opening weekend

National Geographic Documentary Films has made the first two acquisition plays of Sundance 2022 and swooped on much-fancied Fire Of Love and The Territory as interest continued to coalesce around a number of other opening weekend premieres. Sources said the worldwide deal for Fire Of Love fell in the mid-seven-figure...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Doc ‘The Territory’ Shines Light On Alarming Deforestation Of “Protected” Land In Brazil’s Rainforest: “It’s A Nightmare”

In the battle to protect their territory in the Amazon rainforest, the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people really only have one significant weapon in their arsenal: media attention. Without it, landgrabbers will keep penetrating further into their land in the Brazilian state of Rondônia. The Territory, which just made its world premiere at Sundance, ups the media attention on the Uru-eu-wau-wau and their struggle to a dramatically new level. Shot over a period of several years in collaboration with the Uru-eu-wau-wau, it explores not only what is at stake for the indigenous group but for humanity in general. “The Uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous territory is important...
WORLD
Deadline

Sundance Docu ‘Fire Of Love’ Is En Fuego In Bidding Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Dosa-directed Sundance Opening Night documentary Fire of Love is looking like it will be the first major film deal on the virtual ground at Sundance. Deadline hears that bids are in from Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon. This after a premiere screening that drew rave reviews. The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy. Submarine is brokering the deal. Stay tuned.  
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Karen Gillan In ‘Dual’

The influence of the Greek “weird wave,” and to a lesser extent the moral mazes of Austria’s Michael Haneke, have been seeping into U.S. indie cinema for quite a while now, and Riley Stearns’ third feature, Dual, comfortably fits into the Sundance slot taken last year by Pascual Sisto’s bizarre dysfunctional family satire John And The Hole. Stearns doesn’t quite nail the macabre mundanity of absurdist classics such as Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster — in which the residents of a drab seaside spa hotel must find a soulmate within 45 days or be turned into an animal — but he...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Deadline

Anton Increases Newen Investment To $56M; French Production Giant Moves Into Feature Film

Newen Studios is moving into feature film after financier Anton increased its investment in the French production giant by 40% to €50M ($56.6M). The extension of the agreement comes after two years’ worth of Anton investment in which Newen has been behind the likes of OCS’ The Opera and France Télévisions/RTBF/ARD’s Crossroads. It is currently in production with  VRT/Arte’s Lost Luggage and is distributing the likes of DNA and The Promise via distribution arm Newen Connect. Included in the €50M extension is Newen’s upcoming documentary on high-end fashion designer John Galliano from Whitney director Kevin Macdonald. Sébastien Raybaud, Anton’s Founder and CEO, said Newen “leads the way in global content.” “The continuation...
BUSINESS
thesource.com

The Source Sundance Preview: Virtual Events and Panels

One of the few benefits of the actual Sundance film festival being canceled and moved online is that people from around the world are now able to “attend” many of the lounges and events that were once limited to in-person attendance. The events, panels, and discussions center around entertainment, technology, and other creative outlets. Most online events will be streaming and available to the public.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Abigail E. Disney Co-Directed ‘The American Dream & Other Fairy Tales’

Bob Iger is barely out the door at the Walt Disney Company and already a film from a scion of the founding family has  come along to give the well compensated ex-CEO a kick in the ass. However, the Abigail Disney co-directed The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales documentary doesn’t have much to add to the discussions of income inequity, ice cold hearted corporations and the legacy of the Reagan Revolution, except a high profile and well-heeled surname. Debuting with its world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival tonight as the House of Mouse’s stock took a whack from Wall...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy