People’s Health Clinic Executive Director, Beth Armstrong is moving on

PARK CITY, Utah — People’s Health Clinic Executive Director, Beth Armstrong has announced she is stepping down and taking on a new role at Intermountain Healthcare facilities. She has been named as the Director of Development for the Intermountain Foundation which oversees philanthropy efforts along the Wasatch Back for Intermountain facilities, including the Park City and Heber City hospitals.

People’s Health Clinic is a volunteer-driven, community-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to providing no-cost quality healthcare to uninsured individuals in Summit and Wasatch Counties.

After 6 years of successfully developing innovative programs, increasing the number of patients seen annually as well as improving the long-term financial outlook for the uninsured population in Summit and Wasatch counties, especially during a pandemic, Armstrong is ready to pass the baton.

One of my goals when I came to People’s Health Clinic was to establish financial sustainability far into the future. — Beth Armstrong.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the world and the Park City community has been filled with uncertainty. With Armstrong’s leadership, People’s Health Clinic remained open and continues to serve the patient’s and business community’s needs. She has been ensuring that the Clinic be the caring hand of the uninsured friends and neighbors in these most challenging times.

“I’ve never been prouder to lead this amazing organization and to be a part of this amazing community. After seeing what we can accomplish when we pull together, it is impossible to be anything but confident and optimistic about our future,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong says she leaves the clinic in “very good hands.” Dr. Mairi Leining was hired as the clinic’s new Medical Director last April and Armstrong says she has brought in her vast network of colleagues to help at the clinic to carry on the vision that healthcare is a human right and the quality of care available should not be determined by financial or legal status.

The board of directors is accepting applications for her replacement. If necessary, Armstrong says they will bring in an interim Executive Director.

