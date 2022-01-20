ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Vince Coakley: Biden Comparing Voter Rights Opposers “Jefferson Davis” Is Just Crazy

By recspecsryan
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CViDK_0dr0zZeI00

In the first hour of the show, Vince reacts to Joe Biden’s speech and press conference from Thursday and talks about his failing effort to save his voter rights bill.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jefferson Davis
morehouse.edu

2022 Biden-Harris Voter Rights Event at Morehouse College

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited campus to talk about the importance of protecting the right to vote for all Americans. They both gave impassioned and demonstrative pleas that were well received by the crowd. Atlanta University Center students, faculty, staff, state and local elected officials, both...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Biden taps Raskin, Cook and Jefferson for Fed Board

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the central bank’s vice chair for supervision and two Black economists, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, to serve on its board of governors, the White House said on Friday. The...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

163
Followers
380
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy