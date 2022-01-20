ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

US drops charges against Chinese-born MIT professor

By CHANDAN KHANNA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8s6u_0dr0zKed00
The US Justice Department has dropped charges against a Chinese-born MIT professor /AFP/File

The US Justice Department dismissed criminal charges on Thursday against a Chinese-born professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who had been accused of failing to disclose his ties with China.

Gang Chen, a nanotechnologist who headed the mechanical engineering department at the prestigious Boston university, had been charged with wire fraud, failure to report a foreign bank account and making a false statement.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins said the charges against Chen were being dropped as a "result of our continued investigation" into the matter.

"After a careful assessment of this new information in the context of all the evidence, our office has concluded that we can no longer meet our burden of proof at trial," Rollins said in a statement.

"Today's dismissal is a result of that process and is in the interests of justice."

Chen was one of a number of prominent academics arrested as part of a controversial probe known as the "China Initiative" launched under former president Donald Trump into alleged "economic espionage" by China.

The investigation has come under fire for targeting academics of Chinese heritage and a number of other cases have also been dismissed.

Charles Lieber, a Harvard University chemistry professor, was convicted last month of lying to US authorities about his links with a Chinese school and recruitment program.

Lieber was the most prominent American scientist to face charges in connection with the investigation although he was not accused of engaging in espionage or intellectual property theft.

Chen, who was born in China and became a US citizen in 2000, was arrested last January and accused of failing to disclose his links to Chinese government institutions in grant applications he made to the US Department of Energy.

Chen, who has been on leave from MIT since his arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"Today is a great day," Chen's lawyer Robert Fisher said in a statement to US media. "The government finally acknowledged what we have said all along: Professor Gang Chen is an innocent man.

"Our defense was never based on any legal technicalities. Our defense was this: Gang did not commit any of the offenses he was charged with. Full stop."

Comments / 5

Related
chemistryworld.com

Criminal case against Chinese-born top MIT scientist collapses

The US government’s case against Gang Chen, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) nanoengineering laboratory, who was arrested a year ago for not reporting ties to and funding from the Chinese government, has collapsed. On 20 January, federal prosecutors dropped charges against Chen because his alleged omissions in the context of the grant review process could not be substantiated. ‘Our office has concluded that we can no longer meet our burden of proof at trial,’ stated US attorney Rachael Rollins.
LAW
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Fauci predicts when the US Omicron wave will finally peak

Anthony Fauci has said that the pandemic is heading in the “right direction” even as Covid-19 cases surged across the US, fuelled by the Omicron variant.The White House’s chief medical adviser, however, cited areas hit early, like the US northeast, that have been reporting declining cases.“Things are looking good. We don’t want to get overconfident, but they look like they’re going in the right direction right now,” Dr Fauci said in an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday.The country has, in recent weeks, seen record cases and hospitalisations as Omicron cases have surged.As of Saturday, the US recorded a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lieber
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

East Timor Nobel laureate Ramos-Horta to run for president again

Former East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta on Sunday announced he would run for the top job again in the upcoming election, a decade after the end of his first term. The 72-year-old was a critical figure in East Timor's independence struggle, winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 along with Carlos Filipe Ximines Belo. The presidential election will be held on March 19, with the winner taking office on May 20, the day East Timor celebrates its 20th anniversary of independence from Indonesia. Ramos-Horta's candidacy was announced at a meeting held by the National Congress of the Reconstruction of Timor-Leste (CNRT), a political party led by the charismatic former president Xanana Gusmao.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken says has 'no doubts' Germany is resolute on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday he has "no doubts" Germany is maintaining a united front with NATO on the Ukraine crisis, after Berlin faced pressure to toughen its stance against potential Russian aggression. The top US diplomat also dismissed the idea of slapping punitive sanctions on Russia now, before any potential invasion of the former Soviet republic Ukraine, saying sanctions should be used as a means of "dissuading" Moscow from an attack. Blinken's comments follow a week of intense diplomacy in which he held talks with his Russian counterpart and also sat down with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as Kyiv voiced mounting fears of a Russian invasion. Germany was in the hot seat at the weekend after its navy chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect and also suggested it was "nonsense" to think Russia was ready to pour troops into Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#Us Justice Department#Chinese#The Us Justice Department#Afp File#Today#Harvard University#American
AFP

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain's Supreme Court against a High Court ruling that he may be extradited to the United States. The High Court on December 10 reversed an earlier judgement by a British magistrates' court that it would be "oppressive" to extradite the 50-year-old Australian to the US justice system because of his mental health and the risk of suicide. The court will now decide whether to permit Assange, who is facing 18 charges relating to the release of 500,000 secret US files, to appeal that decision to the UK Supreme Court on "points of law of general public importance". Washington wants Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
AFP

Rival Honduras lawmakers name two Congress presidents

Honduras lawmakers named two Congress presidents in separate ceremonies Sunday, as a dispute between members of president-elect Xiomara Castro's party deepened days before her inauguration. Calix has been branded a "traitor" by Castro and a majority of Libre's 50 lawmakers, who on Sunday named Luis Redondo of Libre's coalition partner, the Savior Party of Honduras (PSH), as Congress president at a ceremony in the Congress building.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy