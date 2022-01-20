Flint Michigan public schools announce indefinite virtual instruction

Public schools in Flint, Michigan, will only offer virtual classes for the foreseeable future after the district announced that a period of virtual instruction set to expire next week would be extended indefinitely.

The decision to postpone the planned Jan. 24 return to in-person instruction was announced by Superintendent Kevelin Jones, who said the current level of community transmission of COVID-19 made in-person classes inadvisable.

“While this decision was not made easily, it is necessary for the greater health of our community,” Jones said in the announcement. “We know this is not an easy time for many across our district and we want you to know that you are not alone.”

Flint was one of many school districts in the country that elected to return to virtual classes following the conclusion of winter break due to the surge of coronavirus cases nationwide because of the omicron variant.

The re-emergence of school closures amid the omicron wave has ignited a fresh wave of controversy. The Biden administration has pushed for schools to stay open even as cases rise, a fact the president reiterated during his Wednesday press conference.

"We’re not going back to closing schools," the president said. "Schools should stay open."

Despite the president's push, Michigan public schools in particular saw several notable closures.

Nearby Detroit public schools, which have been remote since the start of the spring semester, are slated to return to in-person classes on Jan. 31. Ann Arbor public schools returned to in-person classes last week after a week of virtual instruction to begin the new term.

Jones said that Flint is “taking the necessary steps to ensure everyone’s health and safety” but apologized “for any inconvenience this may cause.”

“We know how difficult these times continue to be for our scholars and school community,” Jones said. “However, we remain Flint-focused. We are grateful for your ongoing patience and understanding as we seek to keep our school community safe.”