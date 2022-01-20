Ryan Tannehill’s wife Lauren Tannehill

Evan McPherson's veins run with ice water. As time expired, the rookie kicker booted the game-winning 52-yard field goal to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game. Money Mac was brilliant all day, going 4 of 4 on field goals in a tight-fought game, including two from 50-plus yards. Zac Taylor's willingness to give up two yards on the play before McPherson's game-winner underscored the team's confidence in the young kicker. The rookie made a bad third-down sack by Joe Burrow late in the first half moot by banging a 54-yarder. McPherson became the first player in NFL history to make four-plus FGs in multiple games in a single postseason. None of McPherson's boots were even in doubt off his foot, including his game-winner. In a defensive battle, McPherson's conversions were the difference in Cincy knocking off the AFC's No. 1 seed.

