AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

NEW YORK — Kids in Queens have dreamt about it for generations. Late-game situation. No-hitter intact. Friday night home game. Ball headed your way. Mike Baxter, a Queens Whitestone native and graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, found himself in that situation on June 1, 2012. Johan Santana was eight outs away from completing the first (and to this day, only) no-hitter a Mets pitcher had ever thrown. On his 102nd pitch of the night, Santana threw a 3-1 fastball to Yadier Molina that caught a little too much plate. The Cardinals catcher sent a missile toward the left-field fence, giving Baxter very little time to think, just react.
Comments / 0