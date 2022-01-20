AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1894 — Jim Corbett knocks out Charley Mitchell in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. 1924 — The first Winter Olympics are held in Chamonix, France. 1939 — Joe Louis knocks out John Henry Lewis at 2:39 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight...

Australian Open Lookahead: Medvedev headlines Day 8 action

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 70-ranked Maxime Cressy in the fourth round as he continues his bid to become the first man in the Open era to win a second Grand Slam singles title at the next major tournament. Medvedev has been the highest-ranked player at Melbourne Park since nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In other matches, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic plays No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Fritz and Cressy are both 24-year-old Americans who are playing in the fourth round of a major for the first time. On the women’s side, two-time major winner Simona Halep faces 32-year-old Alize Cornet of France and No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Kaia Kanepi.
Mike Baxter is forever linked to Johan Santana’s no-hitter, but the legendary catch came with a hefty price

NEW YORK — Kids in Queens have dreamt about it for generations. Late-game situation. No-hitter intact. Friday night home game. Ball headed your way. Mike Baxter, a Queens Whitestone native and graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, found himself in that situation on June 1, 2012. Johan Santana was eight outs away from completing the first (and to this day, only) no-hitter a Mets pitcher had ever thrown. On his 102nd pitch of the night, Santana threw a 3-1 fastball to Yadier Molina that caught a little too much plate. The Cardinals catcher sent a missile toward the left-field fence, giving Baxter very little time to think, just react.
Nick Saban, Alabama Staff Attend Arch Manning’s HS Basketball Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Top coaches nationwide have traveled to New Orleans, La. in order to watch top prospect Arch Manning play under the Friday night lights—but not just on the football field. Alabama coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete...
Frank Cignetti returns to Pitt as offensive coordinator

Frank Cignetti is ready for a third stint at Pittsburgh. The Panthers have hired Cignetti as the team's offensive coordinator more than 30 years after he began his coaching career at the school as a graduate assistant and a decade removed from a brief stint as offensive coordinator under former Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt.
Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

Keith Yandle’s hands were soaked in blood, teeth in his fist, some choppers even littered on the ice as he skated off to the locker room hunched in pain, an emergency dental visit ahead. He lost nine teeth thanks to a puck to the face, got some Novocain and...
Minnesota hosts Montreal after overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (8-25-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-10-3, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Montreal Canadiens after the Wild beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime. The Wild are 13-3-1 at home. Minnesota has scored 137 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 per...
New Jersey hosts Los Angeles after Bastian’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5, third in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-19-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +112, Kings -135; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit New Jersey after Nathan Bastian scored two goals in the Devils' 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.
NFLPA Bowl: Coaching Staff Features Hall of Fame Legends

PASADENA, CA — The 10th Annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is underway, as coaches reported to the Intercontinental on Saturday, which is serving as the host hotel once again for the most diverse game on the NFL Draft all-star circuit. Each staff met with the NFLPA Bowl scouting department, led...
Anaheim plays Boston on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (24-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 14-7-1 at home. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by...
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for yet another playoff game as they host the Buffalo Bills in the conclusion of the AFC's Divisional Round. These two teams met way back in October, with Buffalo emerging victorious by a final score of 38-20. This time around, things project to be quite a bit different and both teams will be scratching and clawing for an opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship Game as the hosting team.
