AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will take on No. 70-ranked Maxime Cressy in the fourth round as he continues his bid to become the first man in the Open era to win a second Grand Slam singles title at the next major tournament. Medvedev has been the highest-ranked player at Melbourne Park since nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported on the eve of the Australian Open for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In other matches, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 20 Taylor Fritz and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic plays No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Fritz and Cressy are both 24-year-old Americans who are playing in the fourth round of a major for the first time. On the women’s side, two-time major winner Simona Halep faces 32-year-old Alize Cornet of France and No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Kaia Kanepi.

TENNIS ・ 14 HOURS AGO