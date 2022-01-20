AP Sportlight

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1921 — Kenesaw Mountain Landis takes office as baseball’s commissioner. 1947 — Carl Hubbell, Frank Frisch, Mickey Cochrane, and Lefty Grove are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. 1953 — Dizzy Dean and Al Simmons are elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The baseball...

Kobe Bryant Shut Down Comparisons To Michael Jordan After 81-Point Game: "I Just Wish They Would Stop You Know. There's No Comparison, He's Michael Jordan And I'm Kobe."

Kobe Bryant was one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history, often in a class of his own when it came to getting the ball through the hoop. And in a game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, Kobe managed to achieve the 2nd highest points tally in the history of the NBA, dropping 81 points in a single game.
Anthony Edwards becomes youngest player in NBA history with 300 threes

The Minnesota Timberwolves have known for a while now that they found a franchise cornerstone when they selected Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What they might not have known was just how quickly the 20-year-old would enter himself into the discussion of current NBA greats, particularly when it comes to long-distance shooting.
Frank Vogel’s decision to swap in Stanley Johnson pays off in Lakers’ win against Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The game was sliding away, and with it, possibly his command on the Lakers, when Frank Vogel made a switch. Even though he’d relied on Dwight Howard to help fix some of the Lakers’ defensive issues, the Magic had scored 62 first-half points — the worst team in the NBA feasting against the Lakers’ dissent into chaos.
Nick Saban, Alabama Staff Attend Arch Manning’s HS Basketball Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Top coaches nationwide have traveled to New Orleans, La. in order to watch top prospect Arch Manning play under the Friday night lights—but not just on the football field. Alabama coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Frank Cignetti returns to Pitt as offensive coordinator

Frank Cignetti is ready for a third stint at Pittsburgh. The Panthers have hired Cignetti as the team's offensive coordinator more than 30 years after he began his coaching career at the school as a graduate assistant and a decade removed from a brief stint as offensive coordinator under former Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt.
Anaheim plays Boston on 4-game road slide

Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Boston Bruins (24-12-2, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Boston looking to break its four-game road skid. The Bruins are 14-7-1 at home. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by...
Curry hits winning jumper, Warriors beat Rockets 105-103

Confetti fell and Stephen Curry flexed. He danced and celebrated a January victory against the lowly Rockets as if it were a playoff game in May. Oh how the Golden State Warriors needed this one. Curry needed this one. His dependable, smooth shot abandoning him for much of the night...
Clemson continues mastery of Pitt in 75-48 win

Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, PJ Hall scored 16 and Clemson cruised to a 75-48 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Chase Hunter added 13 points and David Hunger 10 for Clemson (11-8, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Tigers never trailed in the process of ending a three-game losing streak.
CLEMSON, SC
Iron Man: Yandle set to tie Jarvis 964 straight games played

Keith Yandle’s hands were soaked in blood, teeth in his fist, some choppers even littered on the ice as he skated off to the locker room hunched in pain, an emergency dental visit ahead. He lost nine teeth thanks to a puck to the face, got some Novocain and...
Edwards leads No. 10 Houston to 79-36 win over East Carolina

Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 10 Houston used a big first half to rout East Carolina, 79-36, on Saturday night. Edwards scored 17 first half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead. Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers.
HOUSTON, TX
Davis scores 30 to lead Detroit past Milwaukee 71-58

Antoine Davis had 30 points as Detroit Mercy defeated Milwaukee 71-58 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak. Davis buried a 3-pointer and followed that with layup with 3:31 to go to give Detroit Mercy a 57-54 lead and the Titans never trailed again. Madut Akec had 11 points...
Murray brothers take charge late, Iowa beats Penn St. 68-51

Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51 on Saturday. Kris Murray, Keegan's twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Patrick McCaffrey and Jordan Bohannan added 11 points apiece. Seth Lundy hit...
IOWA CITY, IA
Mike Baxter is forever linked to Johan Santana’s no-hitter, but the legendary catch came with a hefty price

NEW YORK — Kids in Queens have dreamt about it for generations. Late-game situation. No-hitter intact. Friday night home game. Ball headed your way. Mike Baxter, a Queens Whitestone native and graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School, found himself in that situation on June 1, 2012. Johan Santana was eight outs away from completing the first (and to this day, only) no-hitter a Mets pitcher had ever thrown. On his 102nd pitch of the night, Santana threw a 3-1 fastball to Yadier Molina that caught a little too much plate. The Cardinals catcher sent a missile toward the left-field fence, giving Baxter very little time to think, just react.
Ali scores 15 to lead Akron over E. Michigan 46-44

Ali Ali had 15 points as Akron edged past Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Saturday night. Bryan Trimble Jr.'s jump shot gave Akron a 46-42 lead with 2:30 to play. Eastern Michigan’s Colin Golson Jr. made a jump shot to cap the scoring with 1:51 remaining. The Eagles missed a free throw and a then a layup to end it.
AKRON, OH

