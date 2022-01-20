ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Fort Worth-based American Airlines reports net loss of $2 billion in 2021

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines released its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday and it shows they are down $9.4 billion, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The Fort Worth-based company reported it took a net loss $921 million for the quarter and a loss of...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Delta Air Lines lifted to buy from hold at Berenberg, which favors U.S. over Europe carriers

Delta Air Lines was upgraded to buy from hold by Berenberg analysts, who see "a better value propopsition than the European flag carriers. The U.S. airlines' demand recovery is more advanced (partly due to their domestic bias), valuations are more compelling relative to history and balance sheets are generally in a better position; the European carriers have been far more hampered by travel restrictions over the past two years," said analysts Conor Dwyer and William Fitzalan Howard, in a note to clients on Tuesday. They like buy-rated Southwest Airlines for its revenue visibility and balance sheet, the best within in their airlines coverage, while Southwest's recently renegotiated credit card deal with Chase has "the potential to offer a material profit contribution," they said. The analysts kept a hold rating on American Airlines and United Airlines .
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

American Airlines reports fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results

American Airlines Group Inc. today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, including:. Fourth-quarter revenue of $9.4 billion, down 17% versus the same period in 2019 on a 13% reduction in total available seat miles (ASMs) versus the same period in 2019. Fourth-quarter net loss of $931 million, or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FOXBusiness

American Airlines narrows loss, COVID still wild card

American Airlines' CEO says the omicron variant remains a wild card after the carrier posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 17.23 -0.09 -0.49%. JETS ETF SERIES SOLUTIONS US GLOBAL JETS ETF 21.86 +0.39 +1.79%. "Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

American Airlines loss narrows on strong holiday travel demand

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, boosted by strong travel demand during the holiday season. The airline’s adjusted net loss fell to $921 million, or $1.42 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.2 billion, or $3.86 per share, a year earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic hammered air travel.
TRAVEL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines Posts Slightly Higher Revenue, Narrower Loss Than Expected

American posted its highest revenue of the Covid pandemic in the fourth quarter. Rivals Delta and United previously warned that the omicron variant would temporarily weigh on bookings in early 2022. American Airlines posted its highest revenue of the Covid pandemic during the fourth quarter as bookings rose, but it...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
CharlotteObserver.com

American Airlines Posts Narrower Fourth-Quarter Loss

American Airlines(AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report on Thursday announced a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue numbers that beat Wall Street forecasts as the carrier continued to struggle ferrying passengers across the skies amid ongoing pandemic-induced turbulence at a profit. Fort Worth, Texas-based American posted a net loss...
MARKETS
airlinegeeks.com

American, United Report Net Losses, Project Capacity Again Lower than 2019

U.S. airline industry earnings season continued Thursday morning as rival legacy carriers American Airlines and United Airlines released figures from the fourth quarter and all of 2021. The pair of airlines followed competitor Delta Air Lines’ lead with a beat on the top and bottom lines. United reported a...
ECONOMY
Dallas News

Fort Worth private equity giant TPG debuts on Wall Street with $1 billion in its arsenal

Private equity firm TPG Inc. and one of its investors raised $1 billion in 2022′s first big U.S. initial public offering, pricing the shares within a marketed range. TPG and an existing strategic investor sold almost 34 million shares Wednesday for $29.50 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. TPG and China Life Insurance Group Co. had offered the shares for $28 to $31.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied Pilots Association#Commercial Aviation#Dfw Airport
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hess raises production capital budget by 37%

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp (HES.N) on Tuesday raised its 2022 capital budget for production by 37% as it looks to focus on its operations in Guyana and the U.S. Bakken shale oil basin. The company expects to spend $2.6 billion in 2022, of which about 80% will be...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS Miami

London-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned To MIA After Couple Refused To Wear Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines London-bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a couple refused to wear their masks. Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport. Publicly, American Airlines is only saying the flight returned “…due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” A source told CBS4 News the couple was suspected of being intoxicated, which does not come as a surprise to CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “As long as they are not counting...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy