Food & Drinks

Pizza mac and cheese? Kraft announces new flavors

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBOY) – Kraft announced on Wednesday that it will be adding three new flavors of America’s favorite comfort food, mac and cheese. Creamy ranch, zesty pizza and kickin’ buffalo Flavor Boost packets can now be purchased to bump up the flavor in your...

blackchronicle.com

