Pizza mac and cheese? Kraft announces new flavors

What if you could harness the savory, salty flavor of an everything bagel in the form of a creamy, dairy-free spread? Then you could put that spread on anything you wanted. Crackers, bread, even bagels – or just eat a bite of the soft cheese on its own. Well, we've figured out a way to make that happen. In this recipe for everything bagel vegan cheese, you'll start with a neutral base, and then add in the seeds and seasonings that make everything bagels so special. Of course, you can also go in other directions with the base cheese; almost any flavor combination you like, sweet or savory, will work (just don't add anything that will bring a lot of liquid, which could change the texture). Want to use a pre-made everything bagel seasoning? That's fine, too! Just add it to the base cheese mixture to taste.

