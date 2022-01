New York has missed the leadership and offensive production of Derrick Rose. Will his eventual return provide a much-needed boost?. One of the more underrated transactions in the NBA last season was the New York Knicks’ acquisition of former MVP Derrick Rose back on February 8th, 2021. Rose came over from the Detroit Pistons in a deal that sent lottery disappointment Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Motor City.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO