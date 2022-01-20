Topeka police credit caller with stopping burglary

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are crediting an alert citizen with helping them track down a car burglary in progress in the Home Depot parking lot on S.W. Huntoon.

The Topeka Police Department said they received a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday that there was a car burglary in progress. Police said the caller provided a “great description” of the car the suspects used and stayed on the phone with the dispatcher until the police arrived.

Police followed the car to a nearby hotel where two people were taken into custody.

Two Topekans, a 28, and a 59 year old were arrested and charged with burglary, theft, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police credit the caller with not only helping them catch the suspects but helping the property owner get their things back.

KSNT News is not naming the suspects involved, as prosecutors have not announced criminal charges.

