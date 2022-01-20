ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Talking KC Chiefs (including Willie Gay arrest) ahead of Sunday’s Bills game

Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs welcome the Bills to Arrowhead Stadium...

www.kansascity.com

The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
CBS Sports

Three reasons the Chiefs will beat Bills in AFC Divisional Round: Patrick Mahomes blasts off in a big way

Few things hit as hard as an NFL rematch with glory on the line, and that's exactly what we have coming in the AFC Divisional Round, when the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills. The latter is looking to avenge their playoff exit from a year ago, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. sent Josh Allen and his band of merry men back to Buffalo with a 38-24 loss in the AFC Championship. It was a tough loss for a player like wideout Stefon Diggs, who took extra time watching the Chiefs celebrate so that memory and feeling of disappointment could be used as motivation -- should the two meet again in similar circumstances.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Tonight

Last week, Troy Aikman called a snoozer of a playoff game between the Buccaneers and Eagles. He got a much better matchup on Saturday night. Aikman was in the booth for Saturday night’s Divisional Round between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. His performance...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Spotted With Alex Rodriguez Last Night

Legendary MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted in the Lambeau Field stands during Saturday night’s Packers vs. 49ers game. Green Bay lost to San Francisco, 13-10, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Saturday evening. Late in the contest, FOX’s cameras showed Alex Rodriguez in the stands,...
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL

