Shares of Signet Jewelers have come alive since the pandemic, which coincided with the transformation of the business. Signet Jewelers (SIG) ended 2021 with a bolt-on deal, fortifying its ambitions to gain a greater share of the jewelry and watch market. The deal, with Signet adding a mall retailer, surprised me somewhat but is small enough to not meaningfully impact the current transformation efforts. Even as shares have rallied a great deal, multiples remain non-demanding, as I still have some concerns about the longevity of this boom and normal margins.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO