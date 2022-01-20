ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Moves: Pinnacol Names Neppel Chief Investment Officer; Alliant Makes Krickl Vice President

Insurance Journal
 3 days ago

Pinnacol Assurance named Jennifer Neppel chief investment officer. Neppel will succeed David Bomberger, who will retire...

