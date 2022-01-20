People Moves: Pinnacol Names Neppel Chief Investment Officer; Alliant Makes Krickl Vice President

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced two appointments that strengthen its leadership team and further position it to become a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company. Joseph T. Baroldi will assume the role of executive vice president and chief business officer, effective Jan. 31, 2022. He will serve as a member of Ionis' executive leadership team and report to Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., Ionis' chief executive officer. In his role, Mr. Baroldi will provide strategic guidance for and lead Ionis' business development and alliance management activities. The company also appointed Eric P. Bastings, M.D., as vice president, development strategy. Dr. Bastings will draw on his extensive experience, including as the former deputy director of the Office of Neuroscience at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to provide senior clinical and regulatory leadership in support of Ionis' goal to bring transformational medicines to the market. He will report to Richard S. Geary, Ph.D., Ionis' executive vice president and chief development officer.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO