Honor Flight Kern County chooses 2022 dates

It's a Veteran's Voice that soars with each flight with 43 trips so far.

And now the dates have been chosen to take the next batch of Kern County servicemen and women back to Washington, D.C.

This year the challenge was finding a date so our veterans could take part in the traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Many of their choices were unavailable.

Honor Flight 44 will now take off on May 3rd to the 5th. The next adventure after that will not leave until the fall on Oct. 18th through the 20th.

Honor Flight Kern County was able to squeeze in two trips last fall, shuttling nearly 200 veterans on charter flights from Bakersfield to our nation's capitol.

In order to pull this off everything has to fall into place, from the flight which alone costs more than $125,000 dollars to bringing together the hotel, meals, police escort, and more.