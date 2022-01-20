ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Amazon to open its first in-person clothing store. What we know about the new Amazon Style.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Amazon is taking another step into the physical retail space.

The tech giant announced Thursday that it is adding its first in-person clothing store dubbed "Amazon Style" to its lineup, joining its cashierless convenience locations, grocery and book stores.

The first apparel store, which will sell women and men's clothes, shoes and accessories, is set to open “later this year” in The Americana at Brand, a Los Angeles shopping complex in Glendale, California, Simoina Vasen, Amazon Style managing director, told USA TODAY.

“We believe our unique store design, our advanced technology and thoughtful curation will make it easier than ever for customers to have an inspiring, convenient, enjoyable and ultimately successful shopping experience,” Vasen said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQPxg_0dr0wKGK00
Amazon Style sells women and men's clothing, shoes and accessories. Amazon

►Oscar Mayer bologna masks?: Oscar Mayer bologna-inspired skin care mask sells out on Amazon, but could be restocked

►Amazon deals: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today in January 2022

Last August, the Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Amazon was looking at opening several large stores that were 30,000 square feet and similar to department stores, which are typically around 100,000 square feet.

Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData, said other retailers should worry about Amazon's new store because if successful it would give the company "a presence in malls and locations where traditional retailers have reigned supreme.”

“With its new venture, Amazon will be testing whether it can widen its customer base, carve out more of a name for itself in fashion, and learn more about shopper behavior,” Saunders said in a statement. “Like most things Amazon does, this is an experiment and may, or may not be, one that is rolled out on a national basis.”

Amazon app key to shopping at Amazon Style

Vasen called the 30,000-square-foot store “an entirely reimagined shopping experience" and said that customers will notice a few differences when they walk through the front door.

The store displays one of each item "so we've taken all of the size and color variations and we put them in our back of house," Vasen said. "This allows us to offer more selection without requiring customers to sift through racks to find the right color, size and fit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyvWU_0dr0wKGK00
Amazon Style is opening its first store in Los Angeles. Amazon

This allows the store to carry more styles, she said, adding there's also a physical lookbook of styles curated by top influencers.

As shoppers walk through the store, they use the Amazon shopping app to scan an item’s QR code and can add the item to a physical fitting room to try on or directly to the pickup counter, Vasen said.

When the fitting room is ready, shoppers will get a notification on the app and the app is then the key to opening the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eA3F9_0dr0wKGK00
Amazon Style fitting rooms have a touchscreen where you can add more items to try on. Amazon

Shoppers can request additional items from a fitting room touchscreen which are then placed in the room's closet. "It's like a magic closet with seemingly endless selection," Vasen said.

For shoppers who decide not to make a purchase during the in-store shopping trip, they'll be able to see what they tried on later.

►Government COVID tests: Free COVID test kits website officially launches Wednesday. How to order free at-home tests.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amazon to open its first in-person clothing store. What we know about the new Amazon Style.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Amazon to open physical clothing store with hybrid experience

We’ve already seen Amazon bring a hybrid online/offline experience when grocery shopping but now they’re bringing a similar concept store for apparel. The online retail giant has announced they will soon be launching their first Amazon Style store at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles. This will let customers shop in a physical store for clothes, footwear, and fashion accessories but also let them use all kinds of shopping tech to still give it an Amazon feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Glendale, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Antelope Valley Press

Amazon ponders clothing store

NEW YORK — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it’s moving inside one. The online retailing giant said, Thursday, that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year. It’s the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already sells more than 10% of all clothes in the US.
GLENDALE, CA
Retail Wire

Amazon says first clothing store will be a fashion and technological revelation

Amazon.com has become the biggest apparel seller in the U.S. without any stores. Now it plans to open its first clothing store this year under the Amazon Style banner. The 30,000-square-foot store featuring men’s and women’s apparel, shoes and accessories will open in Glendale, CA, at The Americana at Brand, a large dining, shopping and residential complex that boasts A list retailer tenants including Apple, lululemon, Nike, Nordstrom, Sephora and Tiffany. Amazon also operates one of its 4-Star stores in the Glendale facility.
GLENDALE, CA
marketplace.org

Amazon’s brick-and-mortar clothing store? All about the algorithm

There’s news that later this year, Amazon is planning to open a brick-and-mortar clothing store near Los Angeles. Amazon’s online clothing business has been growing throughout the pandemic, with all the shopping we’ve been doing from home. But a physical location could have some advantages too. Here’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version)145 in 1 Screwdriver Set with 132 Screwdriver… Price:...
SHOPPING
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amazon is opening a clothing store next to Nordstrom and JC Penney

Amazon has a new venture outside of e-commerce, cloud computing, content streaming, smart devices, Whole Foods, cashier-less technology or anything else you've come to associate with one of the most successful companies in American history. It's a physical clothing store. Like, you know, a real brick-and-mortar space where you go...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Video Gives a First Look at Amazon's High-Tech Clothing Store

For years, Amazon has been asserting itself in the brick-and-mortar grocery space through ventures like Amazon Go and its Whole Foods acquisition. Now the ecommerce giant wants to take care of your clothes, too. On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will be introducing its first-ever physical apparel store in Los...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Facebook Group#Fashion#Shopping#Americana#Brand#Usa Today#The Wall Street Journal#Globaldata
CNBC

Amazon is opening a real-world clothing store with high-tech fitting rooms

Amazon is launching its first apparel store, called Amazon Style, the company announced Thursday. The first location, based in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California, will open later this year. Amazon has experimented with physical retail formats in grocery and books, but it has never sold clothing or shoes...
GLENDALE, CA
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals To Shop Now

We are in the depths of winter and sinking into our couches with a good series to watch is our priority. There's only one way to make it better: a new TV from Amazon! Right now, Amazon Deals has loads of discounts on TVs and electronics to take advantage of. But the deals aren't just on TVs -- you can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem to make winter a bit easier. With that in mind, we picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love with Amazon Deals.
ELECTRONICS
therealdeal.com

Amazon to open a tech-driven clothing store in Americana at Brand

Amazon.com, the world’s largest ecommerce retailer, is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint in Los Angeles County with a first-ever clothing boutique in Glendale and another grocery store in Whittier. The Seattle-based company plans to open a new clothing boutique called Amazon Style this year in Glendale, its latest entry into...
WHITTIER, CA
Coinspeaker

AMZN Stock Up 1% Now, Company Announces Physical Clothing Store Dubbed Amazon Style

Through the Amazon app, users will have personalized information and save them time to select from a huge stack. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock closed Wednesday, January 19, 2022, trading at $3,125.98, down 1.65% from the day’s opening price. Today as the market opened, teh stock is nearly 1% up. The e-commerce giant continues to push for physical stores with a new physical clothing store dubbed Amazon Style. Notably, the first Amazon Style store will be located in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, California, and is scheduled to open later this year.
MARKETS
News Channel 34

Amazon 4-star coming to Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new physical store by Amazon, called Amazon 4-star, is coming soon to Destiny USA. These stores sell items that are either exclusively rated 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon.com. On Amazon’s website, the new location’s address is listed as 9090 Destiny USA […]
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

363K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy