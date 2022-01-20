ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA slot machine: Teams playing in second games of back-to-backs present opportunity

By Prince J. Grimes
 4 days ago
You’ve heard of slot machines, the casino staple that allows players to pull a lever or push a button for a random assortment of usually three symbols that sometimes combine for a prize. This is the sports betting version of that, three random bets that may hit on their own but can also be combined for a larger parlay prize. These picks are my favorite from across the day’s slate of games, chosen based on a combination of likelihood and value of odds. Good luck.

Odds are provided via Tipico

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks: Under 209.5 total points (-110)

If these teams each hit their season averages in points scored, the game would go to about 209 or 210 total. But that number has been trending down for these teams lately, with each averaging exactly 98.5 points in their last two games. The Knicks have been the lowest scoring team in their last 15 games.

Maybe a game against a below average Pelicans defense gets the Knicks going a little more, but they still play at the league’s slowest pace. Plus, that won’t help the other team to score. The Pels have to deal with a Knicks defense that allows the fifth-fewest opponent points per game.

Phoenix Suns -2.5 (-122) at Dallas Mavericks

This spread is actually surprising considering the Mavericks are playing the best team in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back. Winners of 10 out of their last 11 games, the Mavs are certainly on a nice run. But so are the Suns…only their run has been over the course of the whole season.

The Mavericks are an above average team at home, but Phoenix is even better on the road. Also, the Suns haven’t played since Monday, so fresh legs should prevail in this one.

Golden State Warriors -11.5 (-107) vs. Indiana Pacers

Like the Mavericks, the Pacers are playing one of the NBA’s best teams on the second night of a back-to-back. And like the Mavs, the Pacers are coming off a win on the first leg. Unlike the Mavs, the Pacers aren’t really that good. Their upset of the Lakers on Wednesday was just their second win in their last 12 games. This spread against the Warriors is pretty large, but the game shouldn’t be close if the Warriors show up.

That remains a big if, as Golden State has been up and down lately (2-3 in their last five games). But the Warriors are back home for seven straight games after playing six of seven on the road, including four straight. The Pacers are one of the worst road teams in the NBA.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

