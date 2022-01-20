ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gov. Justice: West Virginia again breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqbKW_0dr0w56g00
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice has signed a largely symbolic measure to penalize physicians who don't provide medical care to a child born after an abortion. The Republican signed the bill into law at a ceremony Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7% for December 2021; breaking the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 3rd consecutive month.

December’s rate of 3.7% bested the previous state record of 4.0%, set just one month prior in November 2021.

“When you think about what we’ve accomplished over the past three months with our unemployment rate, it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “We shattered the all-time record. Then we came back and did it again the next month. And now we’ve shattered it all over again this month.

“We’ve broken the state record every month for a quarter of a year now,” Gov. Justice continued. “This is no fluke. This proves, without a shadow of doubt, that the rocket ship ride I promised is real and it’s happening.”

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 20 straight months.

For the 10th straight month, West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remains better than the national unemployment rate.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 2,700 in December, while total employment grew 1,600 over the month.

“We are consistently raising the bar in West Virginia and I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “In addition to our unemployment rate getting better and better, our revenue numbers are getting higher and higher, more and more people are visiting West Virginia, and business after business is moving in or expanding in our great state. Who wouldn’t want to be in West Virginia right now? We are on an absolute roll.

“I thank everyone who has played a part to get us to this point, but we can’t afford to slow down and be content with what we’ve achieved already. We’re going to keep working everyday to make our state the very best it can be.”

Under Gov. Justice’s leadership, West Virginia continues to enjoy an unprecedented era of success and prosperity.

After inheriting a $500 million budget deficit, Gov. Justice has led the state to a string of consistent budget surpluses by using his lifelong experience as a businessman to make West Virginia a more business-friendly state and by standing behind the energy industry. Last month, West Virginia recorded a $124.4 million revenue surplus, bringing the total fiscal year surplus to $393.9 million in just six months.

​​People are more excited than ever to be in West Virginia. From April 2010 to July 2019, more than 43,000 people moved out of the state. However, from 2020 through 2021, net migration is up in West Virginia for the first time in decades, with over 2,000 people moving into our state, making West Virginia one of the top states in the entire nation that people are moving into on a percentage basis.

West Virginia is finally competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies to our state as shown in three recent major announcements. Nucor Corporation announced that they selected Mason County as the location for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill. This record investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest in West Virginia history, as well as the largest single investment Nucor has ever made. GreenPower Motor Company announced an agreement with the state to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in South Charleston, bringing hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. Finally, Owens & Minor, a Fortune 500 company that provides medical supplies, is going to expand on a deal they previously had with WVU Medicine and create over 125 jobs at a healthcare products preparedness and supply center in Morgantown.

Additionally, the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program is the state’s largest-ever investment in road maintenance and improvement; after 50 years of neglecting its roads, the state has committed more than $2 billion dollars to fixing them. Teachers and state employees have received their two largest pay raises ever, and a third pay raise has been proposed. The state’s Rainy Day Fund now exceeds $1 billion – another record – and its public pension funds are better-funded than they have been in decades. Thanks to Gov. Justice, Veterans now live in West Virginia tax-free and senior citizens do not face state taxes on social security. The Governor has also led West Virginia through a once-in-a-century pandemic, protecting the state’s most vulnerable citizens. Additionally, increased investments in the state’s tourism efforts have visitation and intrigue in West Virginia through the roof. West Virginia was recently named a top-10 travel region in the world to visit by Lonely Planet; the only state to earn this prestigious distinction and the state was also recently selected as one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler.

Comments / 2

Related
Lootpress

Demolition begins at historic hotel in Harpers Ferry

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (AP) — Demolition of a crumbling historic hotel in West Virginia began this week, after more than a decade of court battles. Workers began dismantling and removing some of the structure and contents Wednesday in Harpers Ferry, project spokesperson Margaret Brown said. Hill Top House Hotel...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Applaud Army Corps Funding for Critical West Virginia Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today applauded the news that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) has allocated funding for projects and programs critical to West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was signed into law in November 2021.
Lootpress

Mayor attends conference

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined mayors, city managers and councilmembers from across the Mountain State today for the 2022 West Virginia Municipal League (WVML) Winter Conference being held in Charleston. “Municipal leaders from across West Virginia—representing the 230 municipal governments—are in Charleston to listen...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVa gov to wait on outcome of anti-school mask mandate bill

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday questioned a bill moving through the Republican-led Legislature that would prohibit mask mandates in public schools in response to the coronavirus, saying that he will wait on the proposal’s final outcome before deciding how to act. Justice...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

New initiative will combat healthcare fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials have launched a new initiative to combat health care fraud in West Virginia, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. State and federal agencies gathered at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wheeling on Tuesday for the first meeting of the Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Strike Force, news outlets reported citing a statement from Ihlenfeld. The unit will use data to uncover waste and abuse.
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Sponsors Present Awards to WV Teacher and School Service Personnel of the Year Winners

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) Vice President Thomas Campbell, Member Debra Sullivan and State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch welcomed the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Brian Casto and (SPOY) State School Service Personnel of the Year Kathrine Miller to receive awards from program sponsors today at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Marines ID victims in fatal truck crash in North Carolina

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — Officials have identified the U.S. Marines killed when the truck they and others were riding in overturned and ejected them near their base in North Carolina. A news release from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group on Friday identified the victims as Lance Cpl. Jonathan...
KINGWOOD, WV
Lootpress

VIDEO: Capito Asks West Virginians to Share Broadband Feedback

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, as well as co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, today launched a new initiative inviting West Virginians to share information on broadband challenges or solutions they’ve seen in their communities, as well as other feedback related to this issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Fraud Unit Saves Over $30M To Protect Social Security

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s disability fraud partnership generated nearly $6 million in savings during the most recent year, a marked rebound from coronavirus shutdowns that impacted investigations over the last two years. The partnership generated $5,854,619 in projected savings for the state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Cross Lanes Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Operating Fencing Scheme

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nedeltcho Vladimirov, 53, a native of Bulgaria, was sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison for conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering. A federal jury convicted Vladimirov after a three-day trial in July 2021 of one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and three counts of money laundering.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Cornelious prevails in suit

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the past three years, Wood County Republicans talked about unity. Most agreed, however, that at least two distinct factions operated within the Wood GOP, compromising any chance for county agreement. Now, a prominent Kanawha County judge has ruled in favor of the most recently-elected...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Lootpress

This Week in the House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The second week of the regular legislative session has concluded, with members of the House of Delegates continuing to introduce and discuss bills each day. A mid-week presentation from West Virginia University economist John Deskins helped lawmakers keep the state’s big-picture financials front of mind...
Lootpress

Exoneration denied

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Commission entered a Court Order yesterday denying an $817,000 tax exoneration request submitted by the State Tax Commission on behalf of Blackhawk Mining, LLC., according to records. The Tax Commission submitted the request in September of 2021, and at that time the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy