BSC Administrator Tim McKenzie to Participate in “Leadership West Virginia” Program

Timothy McKenzie, Bluefield State College, Director of Research and Sponsored Programs and Title III, has been chosen to take part in “Leadership West Virginia,” an innovative program that engages and mobilizes leaders to move West Virginia forward.

Each year, a class of approximately 50 West Virginians is selected to participate in the program, whose focus is developing a cross-section of leaders to invest their talents into improving the business environment and quality of life throughout the state. Leadership West Virginia consists of monthly two-day educational sessions from May through November. Each session is conducted in a different community and addresses key issues facing West Virginia.

“I am excited to be a member of the Leadership WV class of 2022,” McKenzie noted. “Being part of this class will enable me to learn more about West Virginia, meet individuals with a wide array of knowledge, and engage with others who are committed to making a difference throughout this great state.”

“After completing the program, I hope to bring back valuable information to help cultivate a new and improved culture in southern West Virginia and here at Bluefield State College” he added.

James Shaffer (Executive Director, Collegiate Housing Corporation) one of five BSC administrators who are Leadership West Virginia alumni, nominated McKenzie for participation in this year’s LWV program. “I nominated Tim because of his enthusiasm, energy, and optimism, as well as his abiding interest in the future of the region,” Dr. Shaffer explained. “His understanding of the various regions of the state will be enhanced through the Leadership West Virginia experience, and he will develop invaluable linkages with business leaders, civic leaders, and government officials.” Other BSC administrators who are LWV alumni include Dr. Robin Capehart (President), Brent Benjamin, (Executive Vice President and General Counsel), Dr. Sarita Rhonemus (Academic Affairs Administrator) and Keith Olson (Chief of Staff).