ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

BSC Administrator Tim McKenzie to Participate in “Leadership West Virginia” Program

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgNIX_0dr0vj6A00

Timothy McKenzie, Bluefield State College, Director of Research and Sponsored Programs and Title III, has been chosen to take part in “Leadership West Virginia,” an innovative program that engages and mobilizes leaders to move West Virginia forward.

Each year, a class of approximately 50 West Virginians is selected to participate in the program, whose focus is developing a cross-section of leaders to invest their talents into improving the business environment and quality of life throughout the state. Leadership West Virginia consists of monthly two-day educational sessions from May through November. Each session is conducted in a different community and addresses key issues facing West Virginia.

“I am excited to be a member of the Leadership WV class of 2022,” McKenzie noted. “Being part of this class will enable me to learn more about West Virginia, meet individuals with a wide array of knowledge, and engage with others who are committed to making a difference throughout this great state.”

“After completing the program, I hope to bring back valuable information to help cultivate a new and improved culture in southern West Virginia and here at Bluefield State College” he added.

James Shaffer (Executive Director, Collegiate Housing Corporation) one of five BSC administrators who are Leadership West Virginia alumni, nominated McKenzie for participation in this year’s LWV program. “I nominated Tim because of his enthusiasm, energy, and optimism, as well as his abiding interest in the future of the region,” Dr. Shaffer explained. “His understanding of the various regions of the state will be enhanced through the Leadership West Virginia experience, and he will develop invaluable linkages with business leaders, civic leaders, and government officials.” Other BSC administrators who are LWV alumni include Dr. Robin Capehart (President), Brent Benjamin, (Executive Vice President and General Counsel), Dr. Sarita Rhonemus (Academic Affairs Administrator) and Keith Olson (Chief of Staff).

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

A year later: $25M gift to WVU fosters flywheel effect for West Virginia’s outdoor economy

The Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative continues to build momentum one year after the couple’s transformational $25 million gift to West Virginia University. The namesake office the Smiths created is starting to see momentum from a concept the Smiths have instilled in the team— the flywheel effect where constant effort compounds until movement forward is second nature.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

New Peer Recovery Support Specialists Key Part of Family Treatment Court Teams

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sometimes, the best person to help someone struggling with addiction is someone who has fought the recovery battle themselves. That is the concept behind a new position in the West Virginia family treatment court system: Peer Recovery Support Specialist (PRSS). A grant from the West Virginia Bureau of Behavioral Health and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is paying the wages of four people who hold PRSS positions in West Virginia family treatment courts. The Supreme Court’s goal is to have a PRSS in each of West Virginia’s 10 family treatment courts.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Capito makes stops focused on education, economic development

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.V. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today made several stops in the Kanawha County area highlighting education and economic development. First, Senator Capito made a stop in Institute, W.Va. where she toured the West Virginia State University campus and received an update on new developments, including the nursing program and football stadium.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Celebrating 150 years at Concord

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For 150 years, Concord has served the southern region of West Virginia and southwest Virginia, educating generations of educators, business leaders, medical professionals, social servants, and liberal arts enthusiasts. Without community support, as well as the dedication of Concord’s faculty, staff, and students, this sesquicentennial would not have been possible. In celebration of this milestone in Concord’s history, all those who feel a connection to “The Campus Beautiful”—alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends—are invited to join us for The President’s Ball and Founders’ Day Ceremony.
ATHENS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Bluefield, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Department of Justice Funding for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,341,957 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for several programs in West Virginia. This funding will support day report center service, police department body worn camera expansion, and school violence prevention.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Renews Call for Greater Human Trafficking Awareness

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey brought to light the seriousness of human trafficking and urged all citizens to take an active role in learning to identify and eradicate this growing criminal industry. The Attorney General’s call to action coincides with National Slavery and Human...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mckenzie
Person
James Shaffer
Lootpress

Mayor attends conference

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined mayors, city managers and councilmembers from across the Mountain State today for the 2022 West Virginia Municipal League (WVML) Winter Conference being held in Charleston. “Municipal leaders from across West Virginia—representing the 230 municipal governments—are in Charleston to listen...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lawmakers to get drone demonstrations during WVU Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers will get a chance to learn how to operate a drone during West Virginia University Day at the Legislature on Tuesday. Members of the WVU Extension 4-H Tech Changemakers will talk about their experiences teaching digital skills and show the lawmakers and other guests how drones are operated.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Southern West Virginia#Title Iii#West Virginians#Leadership Wv#Leadership West Virginia#Lwv#General Co
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia January 23 through January 30

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:. Join The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, for Chille in the Ville. The event will feature a night filled with fun, laughter, live music and delicious drinks. The...
Lootpress

WVU Extension webinar series to focus on sustainable rural tourism in West Virginia

The Mountain State’s communities have seen elevated interest in tourism staples and a new national park, and along with the COVID-19 pandemic and work-at-home expansion, have experienced more visitors and new residents. West Virginia University Extension Service experts can help those communities be equipped with the resources and knowledge to sustain the momentum.
Lootpress

New River CTC announces fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s List students

(LOOTPRESS) – Over 220 New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s and Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. President’s List students must carry a minimum of 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 for the semester, not including foundational courses.
Lootpress

West Virginia coal production is up

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia coal production increased week over week by + 21.3%. +21.8% in the state’s NAPP region and +20.8% in the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same time in 2021, statewide coal production is up +3.4%. +6.4% from the NAPP region of the state and -0.6% from the state’s CAPP region.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

Gregory’s Web for January 23, 2022

If it’s true that one only gets what one pays for in life, it could be that the American Tort Reform Association (ATRA) is on to a good idea whose time has come in West Virginia. ATRA is already joined by a number of legislators, including the 7th District’s...
LAW
Lootpress

Charleston seeking vendors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Charleston is seeking vendors for the 2022 Live on the Levee concert series. All applications are due by March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. To download the vendor application, visit liveontheleveecharleston.com. Located at Haddad Riverfront Park, Live on the Levee brings thousands...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Coal Association Announces Annual Legislative Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Coal Association presented it annual legislative program to state lawmakers, highlighting the mining industry’s vision for coal and coal mining as part of the states’ energy and economic future. The Association outlined a dozen issues that would help the industry...
INDUSTRY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy