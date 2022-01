BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s office is investigating a death of a man held in custody at the Maryland State Police barrack in Centreville Friday. State Police troopers arrested a man just after 7:30 p.m. Friday on Route 301 near Millington for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and took him to the Centreville barrack, police said. He was conscious and answered questions at the time of the arrest, police said. His identity was not released. About two hours after arriving at the barrack, the man, who was in a cell, began to exhibit unspecified signs of...

