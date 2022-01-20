At-risk missing person last seen in rural Arroyo Grande

Ronald Perry Isham is 5′ 11″ tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

– Last Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an at-risk missing person out of rural Arroyo Grande. Ronald Perry Isham is described as a 66-year-old white male adult who also goes by the name “Pops.”

Isham was last seen on Dec. 24, 2021 on Noyes Road in rural Arroyo Grande. He is known to drive a white 1999 Ford van with a CA license plate number 5W99582. That van was found unoccupied on Dec. 27 on Callender Road in rural Arroyo Grande and is now being driven by Isham’s son.

Isham’s family reported him missing on Jan. 14, 2022. Isham is 5′ 11″ tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the duck ponds in Oceano and other transient encampments in South County.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.