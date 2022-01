FC Dallas have recently been rumored with one of the best young attackers in Argentinian soccer, Alan Velasco from Independiente. Velasco is just 19-years old and has played solely for Independiente throughout his entire professional career. He started out with Independiente’s second team and in August of 2019, made his professional debut for the first team. Over his short career, Velasco has primarily played as a left winger but he has also featured as an attacking midfielder, right winger, and center-forward.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO