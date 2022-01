New World's January update is coming, and with it new end-game features such as Expedition Mutators, combat rebalancing, a new end-game currency in Umbral Shards and more. Earlier this week Amazon hosted a dev round table to talk about the upcoming update this month, as well as touch on some of what players can expect to see in the coming updates beyond January. We had the chance last week to send off some questions via email to Amazon about January's update, as well as ask about the future of the MMO, especially for players who might have left Aeternum's shores, waiting for a reason to return.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO