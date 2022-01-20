Shovel Your Sidewalks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms. “While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,”...
The College Board, which administers the SAT, announced changes it hopes will improve the test. In addition to being administered digitally, the test will be shorter and calculators will be allowed for the math section.Jan. 26, 2022.
(CNN) — Foreign forces bristling with weapons are rolling toward the Ukrainian border. Reconnaissance planes streak overhead. Rumors of "false flag" operations run rampant. If you're watching state TV in Moscow, you're seeing video of troops and tanks, barbed wire and snipers taking aim, but it's not Russia's forces that are poised for attack -- it's NATO's.
David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game’s great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez’s hand rested on Ortiz’s shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, citing the Supreme Court's recent decision to block the rule. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that the withdrawal of the emergency mandate would be effective on Wednesday. Earlier...
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years. Kennedy’s comments, made...
President Biden ’s irritation with questions and coverage from Fox News is starting to break through the surface. Biden in the last week has twice snapped at reporters for Fox News and was caught on a live mic on Monday describing the network’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy in decidedly impolitic terms after a question about inflation, which is widely seen as cutting into the president’s approval ratings.
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a...
New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started a clinical trial testing a modified Covid-19 vaccine to protect against the supercontagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The drugmakers said they aim to enroll up to 1,420 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 in the trial, which will evaluate whether...
