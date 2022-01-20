ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantex deploys system to counter potential drone threats

By Matthew Watkins
abc7amarillo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Pantex Plant has deployed a system to counter all unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, over Pantex airspace, which is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated “No Drone Zone,” according to a news release. “The National Nuclear Security Administration Production...

abc7amarillo.com

Pantex Deploys System to Counter Unauthorized Unmanned Aircraft Systems

AMARILLO, Texas -- The Pantex Plant has deployed a system to counter all unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, over Pantex airspace, which is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated “No Drone Zone.” FAA regulations on UAS and counter UAS measures can be found by click here.
