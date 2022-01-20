ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Man arrested after stabbing his father in Princeton

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAfGC_0dr0v0eq00

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, a member of the Princeton Police Department (B.L. Charette) responded to an address on Thorn Street in Princeton about an altercation involving a knife.

Upon arrival, the officer entered the room and observed a struggle on the ground between a witness and the accused. The officer also observed blood spatter throughout the living room area. The officer was able to place the attacker in handcuffs then. The officer located the victim lying on the floor, suffering from facial lacerations and a stab wound to the chest.

At that time, the officer provided life-saving measures to the victim by applying pressure to his stab wound. The accused, Mark Adam Meadows, was placed under arrest for the attack on the victim, his own father, Maynard Meadows. The officer was also able to locate the knife covered in blood that had been broken in the attack.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Man arrested for robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man wanted for the robbery of a Family Dollar on 14th Street West in Huntington was apprehended Saturday, Jan. 22, according to officials. Huntington Police officers arrested Matthew Scott Smith, 50, of South Point, Ohio, without incident and charged him with 2nd degree robbery in the Jan. 16 robbery of the Family Dollar, located at 850 14th St. West. He also was charged with a probation violation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Stepson stabs stepdad after argument over cigarettes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Victor man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the nighttime hours of January 23, 2022, deputies received notice from Plateau Medical Center of a domestic situation that occurred in the area of Saturday Road in Victor, West Virginia. The victim was in the Emergency Room for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, deputies spoke with the victim, who stated he and his step-son got into an argument over cigarettes when the step-son pulled out a knife and stabbed him, causing significant damage. Deputies then went to the residence on Saturday Road, where the step-son was arrested without further incident.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jabar Markeith Sellers, 39, of Huntington, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on a residence on Norway Avenue as part of a shooting investigation on July 7, 2021. Officers observed a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting and subsequently performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jabar Markeith Sellers, and a firearm was found in plain view in the driver’s door panel. Sellers is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a previous felony conviction in Ohio.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Lootpress

Two Huntington Men Plead Guilty for Roles in Multi-State Drug Ring

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Huntington men who participated in a drug ring distributing various drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, pleaded guilty today in federal court. Edward Shane Midkiff, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and Mark Anthony Chandler, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County man arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the evening hours of January 21, 2022, deputies performed routine traffic enforcement in the Chimney Corner area when they observed a vehicle fail...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayetteville man arrested on 31 counts of fraud

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville man faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On September 13, 2021, deputies received notice of a fraud complaint. The victim in the incident had hired an individual to mow her grass. In the following days, the victim was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn. The investigation yielded that the individual had used her debit card information to make online transactions via Facebook Pay to himself and others.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County indictments released

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) -A Grand Jury has returned indictments against a long list of people. The crimes range from breaking and entering, shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny, attempted first-degree murder, fraud, wanton endangerment, child neglect, sexual assault, malicious wounding, child abuse, and more. You can view...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems
Lootpress

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Toledo, Ohio man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun crimes. According to court documents, La Percy Allen, 42, admitted that on multiple occasions in July and August 2021, he sold a total of approximately 30 grams of fentanyl and 53 grams of heroin to an undercover informant working with law enforcement. Allen also admitted that on August 10, 2021, he was in possession of approximately 53 grams of fentanyl that he intended to sell and a loaded firearm. Allen is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2013 felony conviction in Ohio for trafficking heroin.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Greenbrier County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 34, of White Sulphur Springs, pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Arnold was involved in an altercation at a gas station in White Sulphur Springs on May 7, 2019. Law enforcement officers responded to the disturbance at the gas station and found Arnold shouting at and threatening a female who had barricaded herself in the gas station bathroom. Upon searching Arnold, law enforcement officers found a loaded Charter Arms “Pink Lady” .38 Special revolver in his front pants pocket. Arnold admitted that the serial number markings on the firearm had been obliterated and that he was prohibited from possessing the firearm as a result of a 2016 felony conviction in the Circuit Court of Allegheny, Virginia.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Felon Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Denzil Weatherspoon, 29, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a single-count indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Weatherspoon ran from officers with the Charleston Police Department on February 4, 2020. Upon detaining Weatherspoon, officers recovered a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his jacket pocket. Weatherspoon is prohibited from possessing firearms by virtue of his prior felony convictions. Weatherspoon has a 2016 felony conviction for aggravated assault in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, Tennessee and a 2014 felony conviction for unlawful wounding in the Circuit Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison to Five Years in Prison for Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston man was sentenced to five years in prison for using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Shawn Le, 28, sold fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver and 214 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on February 19, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy