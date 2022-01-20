Man arrested after stabbing his father in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, a member of the Princeton Police Department (B.L. Charette) responded to an address on Thorn Street in Princeton about an altercation involving a knife.

Upon arrival, the officer entered the room and observed a struggle on the ground between a witness and the accused. The officer also observed blood spatter throughout the living room area. The officer was able to place the attacker in handcuffs then. The officer located the victim lying on the floor, suffering from facial lacerations and a stab wound to the chest.

At that time, the officer provided life-saving measures to the victim by applying pressure to his stab wound. The accused, Mark Adam Meadows, was placed under arrest for the attack on the victim, his own father, Maynard Meadows. The officer was also able to locate the knife covered in blood that had been broken in the attack.

The victim was then transported to an area hospital by EMS personnel.