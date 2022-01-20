U of M health-care students asked to go to First Nations to help with COVID-19 response – CTV News

When the world closed down last year, stringent preventive measures were taken to control the spread of the dangerous virus. While the governments and scientists worked in tandem to figure out a way to tackle this problem, everyone was asked to stay indoors and engage in social distancing. Everything around us was shut to limit human contact as much as possible. Of the many places forced to close temporarily were schools and colleges. Of course, these are the places that involve massive crowding and socialization that are certainly the things to be avoided during the pandemic. Things were alright up until some point in time when the world – which was otherwise united in its efforts to isolate – realized the toll all of this had on mental health. Students, among many, found themselves bearing the brunt of the same.

