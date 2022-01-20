U of M health-care students asked to go to First Nations to help with COVID-19 response – CTV News

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Long lines and wait times have become a problem for many COVID-19 test locations across the Northwest Arkansas area. In Bentonville, the Mercy clinic off Southeast 14th Street and I-49 saw lines nearly extending out of the parking lot for most of the day. Six members of the U.S. Army National Guard have been on-site in Bentonville since Monday, Jan 10.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hospitals are converting non-traditional space for patients while emergency departments are full and turning people away. COVID patients are taking up a lot of space and many hospitals are desperate for staff. Brian Dixon of the Regenstrief institute has spent his professional life examining public health....
Scripps Health CEO Chris Van Gorder says health care workers are dealing with angry patients, upset with long wait times when calling for care. He says health care workers have been battered and assaulted.
A council has appealed for volunteers among its 30,000-strong workforce to help out in its 23 care homes amid staff shortages due to Covid. Derbyshire County Council is looking for vaccinated and boosted employees to take on duties such as catering and laundry. Staff from all areas of the council...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Military medical professionals are coming to the Stateline to help relieve the recent virus surge healthcare workers are fighting. A Federal Disaster Medical Assistance Team began arriving on Wednesday, January 12. The State of Illinois has called in medical professionals from the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to assist area hospitals in their COVID response.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced that rapid COVID-19 antigen tests will me made available to child care programs statewide as Massachusetts continues to deal with the highly contagious omicron variant. The tests will be available by the week of Jan. 31 as part of the Testing...
When the world closed down last year, stringent preventive measures were taken to control the spread of the dangerous virus. While the governments and scientists worked in tandem to figure out a way to tackle this problem, everyone was asked to stay indoors and engage in social distancing. Everything around us was shut to limit human contact as much as possible. Of the many places forced to close temporarily were schools and colleges. Of course, these are the places that involve massive crowding and socialization that are certainly the things to be avoided during the pandemic. Things were alright up until some point in time when the world – which was otherwise united in its efforts to isolate – realized the toll all of this had on mental health. Students, among many, found themselves bearing the brunt of the same.
Health Care Utilization Highest in First 30 Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis. THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with even nonsevere COVID-19 seek health care frequently within 30 days of diagnosis, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
As we manage rising COVID-19 numbers, CoxHealth will bolster our staffing with new, temporary support positions designed for college students in health care programs, as well as high school students. Temporary opportunities are now available to health care students at all levels. The roles will offer the chance to get...
The leaders of the Triad’s three largest health care systems came together Monday to urge the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The CEOs of Cone Health, Novant Health, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist held a joint press briefing in which they expressed the gravity of the current COVID surge.
More and More Healthcare Workers Testing Positive for COVID, Straining System. Statewide, some hospitals are buckling under the pressure of Omicron. As the highly contagious variant continues to sweep through the state, a growing number of hospital staffers are testing positive. Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC. State Budget to Include More...
Undergraduate and graduate students received an email from University Health Services (UHS) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) on Sunday, Jan. 23, stating that students who test positive for COVID-19 may be asked to isolate in their own residences. With the maximum isolation dorm occupancy rate for the week of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A critical care nurse in the U.S. Navy who is among the 23 person Navy medical team deployed to help Bellin Health in Green Bay gives an inside look on the COVID-19 surge. “It’s been two years in the pandemic so it’s tiring at times,...
Annual rates of outpatient visits for mental health and substance use among Ontario physicians increased by 27 percent during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. There were 1,038 visits per 1,000 physicians during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 817 in the previous year.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- People who experience symptoms of depression may be more susceptible to online misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Among more than 15,000 adults age 18 years and older surveyed, those who reported symptoms of major depressive disorder were more...
