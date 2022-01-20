Mega Millions® Jackpot Keeps Rolling Along

The Mega Millions® jackpot is still on the rise! With an estimated $376 million ($256.4 million cash) on tap for the next drawing on Friday night, players have a chance to win one of the game’s largest prizes since the epic $1.050 billion jackpot won almost exactly one year ago. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 4, 19, 39, 42 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

There were plenty of big winners in the January 18 drawing, which produced 879,856 winning tickets at all prize levels. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 4X Tuesday night. Worth $4 million each, they were sold in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. The fourth Match 5 winning ticket, sold in Maryland, is worth the standard $1 million prize.

Twenty-one tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier; the other 17 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was won in Arizona on October 22. That was the last of six jackpots awarded in 2021, ranging from $55 million to a whopping $1.05 billion. See the complete history of Mega Millions jackpots.

Since October 22, there have been more than 13.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 32 worth $1 million or more. Those big second-tier prizes have been won in 16 different states across the country: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota,