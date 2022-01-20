ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions® Jackpot Keeps Rolling Along

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ld9M1_0dr0uPMJ00

The Mega Millions® jackpot is still on the rise! With an estimated $376 million ($256.4 million cash) on tap for the next drawing on Friday night, players have a chance to win one of the game’s largest prizes since the epic $1.050 billion jackpot won almost exactly one year ago. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 4, 19, 39, 42 and 52, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

There were plenty of big winners in the January 18 drawing, which produced 879,856 winning tickets at all prize levels. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 4X Tuesday night. Worth $4 million each, they were sold in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. The fourth Match 5 winning ticket, sold in Maryland, is worth the standard $1 million prize.

Twenty-one tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier; the other 17 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was won in Arizona on October 22. That was the last of six jackpots awarded in 2021, ranging from $55 million to a whopping $1.05 billion. See the complete history of Mega Millions jackpots.

Since October 22, there have been more than 13.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 32 worth $1 million or more. Those big second-tier prizes have been won in 16 different states across the country: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota,

Comments / 10

Related
WAFB

Where lotto winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Powerball jackpot soaring to more than $630 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KIXS FM 108

Scratch Tickets With The Most Unclaimed Jackpots

Just a couple of weeks ago, A $100,000 Top Prize lottery scratch-off was sold in Victoria this morning and shortly after, was redeemed at the local Lottery claim center. The claimant chose to remain anonymous. The store it was sold at is a store that I frequent. So I asked if lottery tickets sales have picked up since the winning ticket was sold. The answer was a resounding, yes! I mean, they have a big new fancy sign that says, 'we sold a winning lottery ticket'
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
WNCT

Someone is yet to claim a $1 million lottery ticket in NC

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lottery officials say that someone is yet to claim a $1 million ticket that was bought in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Mega Millions ticket was bought on New Year’s Eve. The North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release that the $2 ticket was bought at […]
LEWISVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

No Powerball Jackpot Winners: Here’s What It’s Worth Today

Still no real news regarding the Powerball jackpot. Last night was the 39th drawing in a row with no luck. As of now, it still remains unclaimed after another drawing on Monday came back with no one having the winning numbers to claim the jackpot. The numbers from last night were 2, 12, 32, 33, 48, and 22. If someone had the correct numbers, they would have walked away with an estimated $575 million.
LOTTERY
101.5 KNUE

Somebody Is Holding A $16 Million Dollar Texas Lottery Ticket

The Texas Lottery has announced that it has its first big winner of the new year, the problem is, the "winner" might not know that they have "new year, new money" yet. Before we get into that, the Powerball jackpot for tomorrow night (Jan. 5th) will be the 9th largest jackpot ever with a value of $575 Million Bucks! Someone in Texas was lucky enough to match all 5 white balls at the last drawing which won them a Million Dollars. The cash option will be for $409.3 million if you choose that option so get ready and get your tickets for a shot a half a billion.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot
Popculture

Powerball Lottery at $630 Million: Here's Where the 2 Winning Tickets Were Sold

There were two winning tickets sold in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. The jackpot reached $632.6 million, with a cash option of $450.2 million. Thanks to strong sales, the jackpot became the seventh-largest in Powerball history. The winners, who bought their tickets in California and Wisconsin, will split the jackpot.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WIBX 950

How To Pick the Winning $630(M) Million Powerball Number

Everybody seems to have a theory on how to pick the winning lottery numbers, especially when the jackpot reaches big outcomes like Wednesday's Powerball, which is now over $630 million. Here's the deal for Wednesday's drawing. The drawing is Wednesday, at 10:59 p.m., and the jackpot is expected to continue...
UTICA, NY
KCCI.com

Woman taped $100,000 winning scratch-off ticket to her leg

ROSMAN, N.C. — Pamela Lunsford, of North Carolina, said she was so afraid she might lose her $20 Winter Winnings ticket that she taped the $100,000 winning ticket to her leg for safekeeping, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. "I can lose a purse or a book bag...
LOTTERY
Outsider.com

Powerball Jackpot: Two Winning Tickets Claim Massive $632 Million Sum

Sorry, you didn’t win the Powerball jackpot. Better luck next year?. For two ticketholders, they are having a beyond epic start to the new year. These two individuals happened to buy the winning tickets for Wednesday night’s $632.6 million jackpot. Now, people can stop frantically buying tickets for this seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
LOTTERY
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy