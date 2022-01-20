ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘Nothing more than drug dealers:’ Jacksonville pharmacist accused of illegally filling prescriptions

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOvlc_0dr0uD0p00
Prescription drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville pharmacist and a pharmacy owner are both waiting to learn their fate after they pleaded guilty to charges related to illegally filling drug prescriptions without any legitimate medical purpose.

Federal authorities said the use of a nominal pain management clinic as a “pill mill” happened between Oct. 9, 2014 to June 13, 2017.

CLAY COUNTY NEWS: Large homeless camp torn down near Orange Park Mall

Gilbert Nelson Weise Jr., 58, of Jacksonville, and others reportedly conspired to dispense hydromorphone, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, and other drugs, for drug-seeking customers at Coastline Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Inc. in St. Marys, Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Georgia.

The physician at Coastline - who was charged in the indictment, but was found incapable of standing trial - would often dispense the controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and would generate significant amounts of cash. Customers typically paid approximately $300 in cash to Coastline in exchange for prescriptions.

To enable more people to fill their prescriptions, a co-conspirator contacted Weise Jr. who agreed to fill Coastline’s prescriptions at Weise Prescription Shop in Jacksonville.

Due to the high volume of Coastline’s prescriptions, another pharmacy - Coastal RX Pharmacy - also began filling Coastline’s prescriptions, federal authorities said.

STORY: Stolen vehicle caught in crossfire after shots fired at local Walmart

Coastal RX Pharmacy’s co-owner, Amy G. Taylor, 42 of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to knowing about and hiding the unlawful conspiracy and did not report it, which is a violation of federal law.

“Dispensing addictive prescription pain medication under the guise of a doctor’s care puts greed above an individual’s specific health needs and the trust of the community,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. “Individuals like Weise and his associates who are involved in this ‘pill mill’ activity are nothing more than drug dealers who are licensed to wear white coats and fill prescriptions. Thanks to a concerted effort from our law enforcement partners, south Georgia and its surrounding communities are safer today.”

Officials said Weise Jr. faces up to five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term, along with financial penalties.

Taylor’s charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of three years in prison and a one-year term of supervised release, as well as financial penalties.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Joshua Hardee
3d ago

This is capitalism in action. People had a demand for a product, and someone could make money off that product. The free market works! 🙄

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

3 wounded in shooting outside Waffle House in northern Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday in northern Tennessee, authorities said. One man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and was in critical but stable condition, WZTV-TV reported. Two other people who were wounded drove or were taken to area hospitals, the television station reported. Their injuries were said not to be life-threatening, police said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Texas deputy fatally shot during traffic stop in Houston

HOUSTON — A Texas deputy was fatally shot early Sunday during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, authorities said. Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, was shot and the gunman fled the scene, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference. Galloway, who served in the Precinct...
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
83K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy