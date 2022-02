Dr. Mehmet Oz may be forging down a new career path, but he can still fall back on his medical roots. According to TMZ, Oz sprung into action during the Pennsylvania Republican Caucus Meeting on Saturday morning when a man fell unconscious during the event. Oz, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat representing Pennsylvania, was able to give medical assistance to the man before emergency help arrived.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO