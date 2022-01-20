ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton Still 'Best in Class' Despite Stock Sell-Off and Price Drop

From delays in delivery during the pandemic to a not-so-positive cameo to "And Just Like That" on HBO Max, Peloton may be spinning its way out of the spotlight. The at-home fitness company stock plummeted following insiders selling $500 million worth of its stock leading up to the sharp decline. Andrew Boone, director and equity research analyst at JMP Securities, talked to Cheddar about why he isn't feeling too concerned about the sell-off, calling Peloton a "best in class product.

