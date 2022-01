Owning a pet is a big responsibility. The proper care of the dog or cat can be expensive, with vet bills and the cost of pet food. A pet can and should be part of the family. In these turbulent times, having a dog or a cat can be a crucial part of staying sane! Just being able to sit down and pet a dog or cat can lower one's blood pressure and provide a little respite from the craziness.

