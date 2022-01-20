DeDe’s DM Snitching On The The Ex’s New Girl

A TikTok user who put up a sign outside her house asking delivery drivers to dance for her doorbell camera has sparked debate.TikToker Leah posted a clip showing an Amazon delivery driver throwing shapes outside her house, and it quickly went viral. Since it was uploaded two days ago the video has received almost three million views, 300,000 likes, and 1,600 comments.She included on-screen text that reads: “I put a sign asking drivers to dance. This guy was awesome! Anyone know him?”. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn the caption, she wrote: “Maybe he was singing this song...
Comments / 0