Thursday, January 27, 2022

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Event byDuration: 3 hr Offered the 4th Thursday of each month. Enjoy board games, card games, party games and more! Along with Virtual Reality (for ages 13+). You name it; we’ll be playing it. Bring your friends or make new ones.

For more information please contact the organizers.