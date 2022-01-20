Fatal Comanche County car wreck takes a life, leaves one with serious injuries

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver suffered serious injuries, and a passenger died Wednesday morning in a turnover crash near Comanche.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), driver Herman Slaughter, 51, of Waco was driving a 2008 Ford Edge on State Highway 36, about two-and-a-half miles southeast of Comanche, just before 6:00 Wednesday morning. In the passenger seat was Linda Malone, 48, of Hewitt.

As Slaughter travelled west on SH-36, the vehicle drifted to right and off the roadway, hitting a covert. This caused the vehicle to, “go airborne and turnover several times when striking the ground,” According to the report from the Texas DPS.

Slaughter was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for serious injuries, and Malone was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Comanche Funeral Home.

The report included that the posted speed limit was 75 miles-per-hour, the roads were dry and the man and woman were not wearing seatbelts.

The Texas DPS said this is a preliminary report and may be updated in the future.

