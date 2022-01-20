ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, TX

Fatal Comanche County car wreck takes a life, leaves one with serious injuries

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver suffered serious injuries, and a passenger died Wednesday morning in a turnover crash near Comanche.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS), driver Herman Slaughter, 51, of Waco was driving a 2008 Ford Edge on State Highway 36, about two-and-a-half miles southeast of Comanche, just before 6:00 Wednesday morning. In the passenger seat was Linda Malone, 48, of Hewitt.

As Slaughter travelled west on SH-36, the vehicle drifted to right and off the roadway, hitting a covert. This caused the vehicle to, “go airborne and turnover several times when striking the ground,” According to the report from the Texas DPS.

Slaughter was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for serious injuries, and Malone was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Comanche Funeral Home.

The report included that the posted speed limit was 75 miles-per-hour, the roads were dry and the man and woman were not wearing seatbelts.

The Texas DPS said this is a preliminary report and may be updated in the future.

Human remains found after early morning Hamlin house fire

HAMLIN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers with the Hamlin Police Department (HPD) found human remains after a brush and house fire early Friday morning, and say it awaits positive identification. At around 4:00 a.m. Friday, Hamlin emergency officials responded to a call about a brush fire in the 1100 block of Northwest Avenue D. The Hamlin […]
HAMLIN, TX
Appeal dropped, Planned Parenthood vs Lubbock comes to an end

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal Thursday against the City of Lubbock. An “unopposed motion to dismiss” was filed on the basis that the appeals case was not that far along (“no briefs have yet been filed in this appeal”). “Plaintiffs-appellants [Planned Parenthood] knowingly and voluntarily withdraw this appeal,” court records said. Planned […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WATCH: Capybara pups play in their Abilene Zoo pool

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While weather in the Big Country has been on the chillier side, a few capybara pups at the Abilene Zoo thought it was the perfect time to take a dip in the pool. According to the Abilene Zoo, capybaras are aquatic mammals, and with the help of some thick layers of […]
ABILENE, TX
www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

