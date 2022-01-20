ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rizzo: Bob Saget’s recent COVID battle was ‘not anything serious’

By Emily Selleck
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Bob Saget’s widow says he was in “great” health when he suddenly passed away earlier this month.

During her interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Kelly Rizzo insisted the late actor’s recent battle with COVID-19 was “not anything serious” and he was “great.”

The “Full House” actor, who suddenly passed away at age 65 on Jan. 9, was cracking jokes on a podcast when he first revealed he had previously contracted coronavirus.

“It’s very popular, it’s doing very well,” the TV icon joked of the Omicron variant during a Jan. 5 interview on the podcast “A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan.”

“It is not good, it does not feel good,” he continued. “I don’t know if I had Delta or … I might have had a combo. Maybe at one point they [Delta and Omicron] were working together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bb7Om_0dr0s5FW00
Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo revealed the late comedian’s battle with COVID-19 was not “serious” and his health was “great.”

Although Saget did not disclose when he battled COVID, the episode was recorded just days before he was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room after performing the night before in Jacksonville, Fla.

Rizzo, 42, has since opened up about Saget’s generosity, and the way he put others before himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xNql_0dr0s5FW00
Rizzo got emotional during a sit-down interview after Saget’s sudden passing.

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly, and I’m just so proud of him because he truly brought people together,” she said during the “GMA” interview

“He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOsRw_0dr0s5FW00
The “Full House” actor revealed he battled COVID-19 during a podcast interview.

She continued, “He did everything for everybody. If you had a problem, he was the first person that was going to take care of it and help you.”

Rizzo also revealed the final text messages she received from her husband.

“I was just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much.’ I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and he said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow,'” she told the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5SNk_0dr0s5FW00
Saget died at the age of 65. The comedian, who was on tour, was found in his hotel room in Florida.

The journalist, who married Saget in October 2018, choked back tears as she got candid about grappling with the loss.

“It was just all love,” she continued. “He valued every single second that we had together. That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest.”

