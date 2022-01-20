Ryan Hurd Flooded A Basement While Filming His Latest Music Video

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Hurd sits barefoot on a piano bench in a flooding basement as he poses the question: “What are you drinkin’ tonight?” Hurd premiered his latest music video, wistfully wondering: “Are you sippin’ on red wine/ You thinkin’ ‘bout old times/ Is it a straight tequila night/ Or a beer with the girls in a downtown dive/ Are you raisin’ up champagne/ Is there a tear in your Tanqueray/ Are you heartbroke/ Are you doing fine/ I wanna know/ What are you drinkin’ tonight”

“What Are You Drinking” is one of Hurd’s latest tracks on his debut album, Pelago . The singer-songwriter released the album in October, including fan-favorite tracks like “ Pass It On ,” “ June, July, August ,” and “ Chasing After You ,” Hurd’s hit duet with his wife, fellow singer-songwriter Maren Morris . “It really set up this entire album,” Hurd said of the duet. “It’ll always be the most special song, I think, in our catalog.” Watch Hurd’s latest music video here :

Hurd is currently on his “Tour De Pelago,” which kicked off earlier this month. “Tour De Pelago” is complete with stops in major cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle and others. Find a list of tour dates here .