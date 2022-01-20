ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Wharton Students Not Having a Clue How Much the Average American Earns Sparks Jokes, Memes

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The viral tweet by a Wharton professor received a host of different reactions on social media, some angry, others...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
Fox News

Recent Cuban immigrant and college student shocked by peers' perception of socialism, seeks to dismantle it

A Cuban student enrolled at Syracuse University said he was stunned by the way his fellow students perceived socialism. Justo Antonio Triana studies Classical Civilization and Political Science and writes poetry, articles, and narratives in both Spanish and English. He also moved to America in 2019 after his father filed for a family reunification after leaving Cuba five years earlier.
IMMIGRATION
Upworthy

Rich biz school students have no clue what workers make, massively overestimate their income

Rich kids are often disconnected from reality having lived in their own bubble of privilege and wealth. Nina Strohminger, a business school professor, highlighted the disconnect after listening to their answers about what they thought the average American worker earned. When the actual average is $45k, many of the students assumed the average American made money in six figures. “I asked Wharton students what they thought the average American worker makes per year and 25% of them thought it was over six figures,” she tweeted. “One of them thought it was $800k. Really not sure what to make of this.” Many users on Twitter said it explained why those in decision-making positions at the corporate level and at the federal level were apathetic to workers.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
WTVCFOX

$800K? Students at prestigious school struggle to ID average American's salary

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A professor at one of the highest-ranked business schools in the nation asked her students what they thought the average American worker makes and the answers she got blew her away. “Twenty-five percent of them thought it was over six figures,” tweeted Nina Strohminger, a professor...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Americans say they need to earn this much to feel financially OK

Feeling financially healthy means pulling down a six-figure salary, according to a survey by Personal Capital and Harris Poll. The average amount American adults said they’d need to earn to feel in good financial shape was $128,000, the survey showed. That’s far from the median U.S. household income in 2020 of $67,521, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Wealth Inequality#Economy#College#American
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rhodes Scholar who claimed she grew up poor and in foster care loses her scholarship after officials learned she grew up in a middle-class family with a radiologist mother and attended a $30,000-a-year private school

A Rhodes Scholar who won a coveted scholarship at Oxford after claiming she overcame childhood abuse and grew up in foster care has been accused of lying to officials and is in fact the daughter of a radiologist who went to private school. Mackenzie Fierceton, 24, describes herself as a...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
studyfinds.org

Credit crisis: Average American awoken by 3 ‘debt nightmares’ each week

NEW YORK — The average American loses over 200 hours of sleep each year thinking about the money they owe and has three “debt nightmares” a week. A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how debt affects their daily lives and found that people reported an increase in anxiety (38%), stress (33%) and moodiness (32%) because of their debt problems. More than two-thirds of respondents who have been in debt say it’s made them withdraw from the things they love (69%).
BUSINESS
The Independent

Psaki demolishes Doocy with stats as he tries to claim Covid now an illness of the vaccinated

Jen Psaki clashed with a Fox News reporter when he questioned why Joe Biden still referred to Covid-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.The White House press secretary pounded Pete Doocy with virus statistics after he highlighted the large number of vaccinated Americans suffering breakthrough infections.It was Mr Doocy’s first press briefing back after he suffered a breakthrough infection himself.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” said Mr Doocy.“But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got Covid. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?”Ms Psaki reminded Mr...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy