Wharton Students Not Having a Clue How Much the Average American Earns Sparks Jokes, Memes

Rich kids are often disconnected from reality having lived in their own bubble of privilege and wealth. Nina Strohminger, a business school professor, highlighted the disconnect after listening to their answers about what they thought the average American worker earned. When the actual average is $45k, many of the students assumed the average American made money in six figures. “I asked Wharton students what they thought the average American worker makes per year and 25% of them thought it was over six figures,” she tweeted. “One of them thought it was $800k. Really not sure what to make of this.” Many users on Twitter said it explained why those in decision-making positions at the corporate level and at the federal level were apathetic to workers.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO