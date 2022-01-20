Woman Blasted for Booking Her Wedding One Week After Sister Gets Married
One commenter said the sister either "didn't even think" about her sibling's feelings or was doing it to "upstage"...www.newsweek.com
One commenter said the sister either "didn't even think" about her sibling's feelings or was doing it to "upstage"...www.newsweek.com
what is the problem here? They aren't getting married on the same date.
this is stupid! my sister and one of my nieces were both married on my wedding day (just different years)! I felt honored!
at least it's not the same day. just go ahead with your celebration and go forward
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 25