Relationship Advice

Woman Blasted for Booking Her Wedding One Week After Sister Gets Married

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
 4 days ago
One commenter said the sister either "didn't even think" about her sibling's feelings or was doing it to "upstage"...

BasicWhiteGirl
4d ago

what is the problem here? They aren't getting married on the same date.

30
Deborah Dawson
2d ago

this is stupid! my sister and one of my nieces were both married on my wedding day (just different years)! I felt honored!

5
Rhoda Benfield
3d ago

at least it's not the same day. just go ahead with your celebration and go forward

11
Indy100

Woman makes fake house key for nosy mother-in-law then exposes her at family dinner

A woman is embroiled in a family row after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman recently purchased a new home with her 37-year-old husband. Her mother-in-law insisted on having an emergency key to their home, but she was reluctant to provide her with one given she had an “emergency key” to their old apartment and walked in on the couple being “intimate” twice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Mom Breaks Down Crying After Husband Goes to Target Without Her

When you're with someone that you absolutely adore it can feel like a betrayal if they do something without you. It can be as innocuous as going to the gym or even picking up some groceries. If you add an element of being stuck at home with kids during a pandemic, some folks can get really hurt if their significant other decides to do some shopping on their lonesome.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
CinemaBlend

One Controversial 90 Day Fiancé Couple May Finally Be Calling It Quits For Good

90 Day Fiancé couples often go through struggles just as any couple would and, occasionally, those struggles are so immense that a marriage can’t survive them. 2021 was a rough year for couples within the reality series, and it’s looking like 2022 could see the end of another controversial pair's relationship. Just a little over a year after their first reconciliation, Paul and Karine Staehle may finally be calling it quits for good.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bride uninvites stepfather from wedding he paid for after ultimatum from brothers

A woman has questioned whether she was wrong to uninvite her stepfather from her upcoming wedding – which he paid for – after her brothers said they would not attend if he was there.The question was posed on Reddit’s IATA (Am I The A**hole) forum in a post which has since received more than 2,000 comments.The bride-to-be, 25, said her mother is upset that she chose to uninvite her stepfather from her wedding after receiving an ultimatum from her older brothers.She explained that the siblings went through a “rough time” at the time of their parent’s divorce and that her...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
