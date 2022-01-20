Former champ Ian Woosnam says he’s played his last Masters

Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters champion, said it’s time for him to be a spectator instead of a participant in the tournament in Augusta, Ga.

“Thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future, but it’s time for me to watch the young guys play,” the 63-year-old announced on social media. “So I’m going to sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years, thank you for everything Augusta.”

The 1991 Masters was one of two PGA Tour victories the Welshman had that year — his only two on the tour. He earned 46 other international victories.

He last played in the Masters in 2019 but missed the cut for the 12th straight year.

In 1991, Woosnam shot an 11-under 277 for a one-stroke victory over Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain. He pocketed $243,000 for the win.

His next-best finish came in 1999, when his even-par 288 was good for 14th place, eight strokes behind Olazabal.

Woosnam was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2017.

–Field Level Media

