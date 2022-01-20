ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets forward Miles Bridges talked some serious trash to the Celtics Wednesday

By Alex Reimer
 4 days ago

The Hornets embarrassed the Celtics at TD Garden Wednesday, and forward Miles Bridges let them know it.

The rising star talked his share of trash between his windmill slam and sweet shooting. Bridges scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Terry Rozier delivered another strong performance against his former team, scoring 28 points to go along with 10 assists. It was another reminder of how much the Celtics erred letting him go. There’s little doubt they would be a better team with Scary Terry still in the backcourt.

Rozier got a little chippy in the fourth quarter, only for Bridges to loudly remind him of the scoreboard. “"Aye be quiet, we bustin they ass,” he said.

Jaylen Brown remarked his former teammate was “having way too much fun out there.”

Later, when Al Horford fouled Bridges on a drive to the hoop, Bridges screamed out the old “he can’t guard me” diss.

The Hornets treated the Garden as their playground in their 111-102 win, with Brown and Jayson Tatum combining to go just 2-for-18 from beyond the three-point line. Tatum went just 5-for-19 from the field.

The game ended on such a lopsided note, Bridges felt comfortable coaching Lonzo Ball into his triple-double.

Though the Hornets own just two more wins than the Celtics, they showed to be the deeper, more athletic and chippier team Wednesday. They’re clearly not afraid to play in the Garden.

And Bridges is fine letting everybody know.

