ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Internet Backs Husband Who Revealed Open Marriage 'Secret' to His Wife's Family

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The husband said that his wife "would rather make me out to be a cheater than tell the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 70

Primate
3d ago

if ever I had been in a relationship that the other wanted it open? I would just 🚶‍♂️ walk out... Not Rocket Science to know how it's going to end

Reply(32)
18
Dian Sanderson
1d ago

my question to this ridiculous article is why do sooo many people feel the need to filter their private lives thru the internet?this is like a sickness in my opinion.so if everyone else approves then it must be ok and if everyone disapproves then you're a bad person?gez. that's grade school science

Reply(1)
4
Calvin Landers
2d ago

Rebecca is a phony trying to cover up her affairs to her parents it's out now Becky 😆

Reply
10
Related
Tracey Folly

Her workplace affair didn't last, but his divorce did

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers' love triangle was more like a square. You see a lot of things when you work in a big-box store. When you get a large group of people together in a retail setting, it's like putting vegetables, potatoes, and tough cuts of beef in a pressure cooker. You're going to end up with stew.
Indy100

Waitress shares shocking response from boss when she asked for time off to see her dying sister

A waitress has gone viral after sharing her boss’s unbelievable response to her needing time off to see her dying sister.TikTok user Hillary Zinks (@hillary.zinks) shared the shocking story in a clip which has now been viewed over 1.7 million times.Zinks began the video saying she thinks “a lot of people can learn a lesson” from her story and captioned the clip, “how my sister in a coma helped me quit my job”.In the viral video, she explained that she has two jobs – a makeup artist in the film industry and a waitress at a restaurant. @hillary.zinks...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Marriage#Marriages#Open Relationship#The Husband
MarketWatch

‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He stored $50,000 in bank and bitcoin accounts with his secret girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

After 33 years together in marriage, I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life: One where he was single, and one being married. He was an estimator for a paving company and had a lot of free time. With all the hookups he had, he fell in love with one of the women he had been seeing behind my back.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

People applaud father after daughter reveals he takes her to Disneyland after every breakup: ‘I love this’

A woman has sparked praise for her father after revealing the heartwarming way he handles each of her heartbreaks.Kenzie, a 22-year-old who goes by the username @kenziritotheburrito on TikTok, made a video dedicated to her father last year, in which she revealed that he brings the two of them on a trip to Disneyland whenever she goes through a breakup.“Thinking about how both times my relationships ended my dad took me to Disneyland, just him and I together,” Kenzie wrote in a caption on the video, which began with her crying in bed.The TikToker then proceeded to share photos of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
749K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy