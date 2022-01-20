Internet Slams Client Who Erased Payment Info, Still Sent Work: 'He Didn't Think I'd Stop'

Prior to getting married, a husband and wife signed a pre-nuptial agreement stating that their finances would always be separate (bar an account to pay for expenses related to the household). At the time, the wife's financial situation was "pretty bad" as she was attending graduate school whereas the husband had been well-settled in his career. However, six years into the marriage, the husband threw a tantrum when his wife said she would not void the agreement. He had discovered she earned three times more than him, allowing her to purchase a brand new car in cash. When he made the suggestion, she laughed in his face, prompting her to write about her experience on Reddit's "Am I the *sshole" forum.

