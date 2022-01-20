Iron Smoke Distillery preparing for Bills playoff pregame party

At Garrison Brothers, we are single-mindedly dedicated to making fine bourbon. Bourbon is all we will ever make, and it is our mission to study the craft and get better every day. We consider our stillhouse and barrel barns to be hallowed ground. Bourbon-making is governed and protected by strict standards of identity. It must be distilled at below 160 proof; it must be made from 51% corn; it must mature in new white American oak barrels; and it must be barreled below 125 proof. These industry-mandated regulations mean bourbon is the most expensive and time consuming spirit one can make. At Garrison Brothers, we consider making bourbon the Holy Grail of artisan distilling. We believe our bourbon is the ultimate ambrosia.

