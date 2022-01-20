ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile smartwatches have become a common piece of tech, the best ones don’t come cheap. If you manage to find smartwóatch deals that are worthwhile, you should jump at the chance to get them. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals that you can...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

TCL announces 98-inch XL QLED TV, and you can buy it today

Last year, TCL announced an “XL” TV series that aimed to offer very big 85-inch displays for prices below what you’d pay for a similarly enormous set from, say, Samsung or LG. And in the first week of 2022, the XL lineup is going even larger. Today TCL is introducing a new 98-inch 4K QLED TV that’s available for purchase immediately. The 98R754 is a Google TV-based set that offers features like 4K gaming at 120Hz.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of

Echo Glow – Multicolor smart lamp with Amazon Alexa support Rating: 4 Stars A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $29.99 Buy from B&H $29.99 First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. The company has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart has amazing 75-inch TV deals under $700 today

If you’re looking to pick up a new TV, then these Walmart TV deals have you covered, with a minimum of $120 in savings on three different TVs: the ONN Roku TV 75″ Class, TCL 75″ Class 4-Series, and the Hisense 75″ Class 4K, all excellent TVs if you’re into the home theatre experience.
SHOPPING
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 50-inch TV is ONLY $298 at Walmart right now

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals and Walmart TV deals out there, but none as enticing as Walmart’s current deal on the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Today you can grab this great 4K TV for only $298, which is a $152 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is available with purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas. So click over to Walmart and grab one of the best TCL TV deals out there.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Buy a $59 cable modem that’ll make your cable company furious

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We show you how to buy a cable modem so you don't have to pay your cable company anymore. People are so sick and tired of how much cable companies have been charging for pay TV all these years. That's especially true when a huge chunk of that monthly expense shouldn't be your responsibility in the first place.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Warehouse: The secret discount section for returned items like Fitbits and Shark vacuums

There’s little you won’t find to buy on Amazon. Whether its make-up storage, cordless vacuum cleaners or desks for a makeshift office, it’s home to pretty much everything you could ever need.If you’re a longtime Amazon shopper, you’ll probably be aware of all the ways you can save, such as setting your calendar for the annual Black Friday sales or subscribing to a prime membership that gets you next-day delivery and access to prime day offers.However, a lesser-known part of the website is the Amazon Warehouse, where you’ll find deals across used, pre-owned and open-box products.Don’t worry about being let...
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Samsung just made the TV disappear

Samsung’s TV R&D team seemingly never runs out of ideas: After giving the world a TV the size of a wall, a TV that looked like a giant phone and a TV that doubles as art, at this year's CES, the company debuted a TV that’s capable of turning anything and everything into a screen.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best TV deals available right now: Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL

Whether you're shopping for your first 4K or smart TV or looking to upgrade your current home theater configuration, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices available to you. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer models from top brands like LG and Sony, as well as more affordable options from TCL and Hisense. And even if you've narrowed down your budget, you can still find dozens of options. We've scoured the internet to find you the very best deals on TVs to help you find the one that best fits your budget as well as your entertainment needs.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 7+ is $400 off at Walmart today

If you’ve been waiting for student laptop deals, especially Surface Pro deals, you’ll want to jump on this sale. Walmart is selling the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $599 today, over $400 off the normal $1,000 price. This powerhouse combination of notebook computer, tablet, and digital canvas is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen this month and it’s made even sweeter with the bundled black Type Cover. Don’t hesitate to snap up this bargain at this huge price reduction.
ELECTRONICS

