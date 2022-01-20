Doomsday Clock Stalls at 100 Seconds to Midnight as World 'Stuck in a Perilous Moment'
The symbolic clock's measurement was placed at the same point it has been since 2020, the closest it has ever been to...www.newsweek.com
The symbolic clock's measurement was placed at the same point it has been since 2020, the closest it has ever been to...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0