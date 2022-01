Vaccines have played a pivotal role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. These vaccines have proven overwhelmingly effective at preventing illness and keeping people who do get COVID out of the hospital, helped keep our most vulnerable safe, and allowed us to get some normalcy back. Although vaccines have been approved for kids 5 and older in the United States for some months, parents of younger kids are still waiting for COVID vaccine approval to protect their kids 4-years-old and younger. It sounds like that protection isn’t too far away, and it would come at the perfect time when parents could really use a sigh of relief.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO