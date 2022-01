— San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, 6:30 p.m. EST. The NFC West rivals square off for the third time this season — and the 49ers have won the last six meetings. San Francisco advanced on Robbie Gould's 45-yard field goal as time expired to give the 49ers a 13-10 victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. Matthew Stafford and the Rams made it to the NFC championship game by topping Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 30-27 on Matt Gay's 30-yarder on the final play Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO